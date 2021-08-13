This is an opinion piece.
My brother, Jeff, served as the executor of our parents’ last will and testament.
Following our father’s death on July 31 last year, Jeff told my beautiful bride, Malarie, and I that Mother and Daddy left their home in the Painter community near Crossville to our family, if we wanted it. We had no clue my parents’ will featured that clause.
Malarie and I talked about it, prayed about it and then said yes, because we saw no way we could turn down such a blessing. We’re still humbled by my parents’ generosity, but I’m not surprised, because that’s just them. Edwin and Shelba Allen’s mission in life was loving and taking care of their own — their children, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, siblings (and their spouses), nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and church family.
The home was built in 1964, and my parents had made two additions through the years. Malarie and I hired K and G Construction of Grove Oak to remodel it to best fit the needs of a family of five.
K and G is Danny Keeton and Clint Graben. Clint, who goes to church with us, and Danny (along with the subcontractors they recommended) did an amazing job. They took our ideas and made them come to life.
Our sons, James and Brady, are attending Crossville Elementary School. Second-grader James has Lily Hawkins as his teacher, while kindergartener Brady has Kodie Smith as his teacher. Kodie’s mom, Leeann Duckett Stephens, was my classmate at Crossville.
The beginning of a new chapter in our family’s life marked the ending of another, as we sold our home on Stardust Drive in Sardis. We conducted the closing Aug. 9.
We loved that home and our neighbors, and we’ll never forget our time there. My beautiful bride wrote a touching tribute about it on her Facebook page, and I wanted to share Malarie’s words in my column:
“It’s a bittersweet day. I try not to get emotionally attached to ‘things,’ but signing over our home today was emotional.
“As I walked through the empty rooms one more time, my mind flooded with pictures of picnics under the big tree, family movie nights with popcorn strewn all over the floor, chaotic Christmas and Easter mornings, messy cookie decorating sessions, cooking Saturday morning breakfast with the kids, sweet moments rocking babies, piling up with 2 boys on a twin bed to go to sleep, pillow forts and blanket tents, caterpillar hunting, garden picking, backyard birthday parties, tree climbing, swinging, playing with the dog, bike rides around the neighborhood, and so much more.
“A home is more than a building. It is family, love, and memories. This has been a wonderful home to us for almost 9 years. I’m so thankful for our time there.
“While I mourn the loss of this little house we loved so much, Shannon J. Allen and I are grateful for the opportunity to make new memories at our new place in Crossville.”
Once we moved into our Crossville home, I couldn’t help but think of something my late uncle Carl Cason used to say, “Bring what you like to eat and come see us.”
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
