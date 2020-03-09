One of my hubby’s favorite meals is cubed steak, mash potatoes and green beans. But I’m just going to be honest with you, I hate standing over a frying pan.
I also find that sometimes, if cubed steak isn’t cooked long enough, it just doesn’t come out tender. But with this method, you are guaranteed way less mess and tender cubed steak each time. Plus, as a bonus, you don’t have to make a separate pan of gravy the gravy makes while the cubed steak cooks in the oven.
Cubed Steak with Onion Gravy
Ingredients:
1 ½ pounds cubed steak-about 4
1/3 cup flour
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon paprika
¾ teaspoon black pepper
½ vegetable oil
1 large onion, sliced
1 cup water plus one beef bouillon cube dissolved in the water
2 tablespoons dried onion
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
2. Combine flour, garlic powder, salt, paprika and black pepper in a shallow dish. Dredge both sides of the cubed steak in the flour mixture.
3. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet, (I prefer cast iron) over medium-high heat. Add steak (cooking in two patches if necessary). Cook 5 minutes per side.
4. Put onion in the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch casserole dish and lay the cubed steak on top — this helps the cubed steak to stay crispy.
5. Mix the broth, dried onion and Worcestershire sauce and pour in the casserole dish. Don’t pour directly on the cubed steak.
6. Bake for 30 minutes uncovered.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
