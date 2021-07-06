Mary Maples may be overly cautious when it comes to caring for her premature baby daughter. She had a feeling her daughter, Gracelyn Faith, was sick last week when she just wasn’t acting like herself.
That mother’s intuition led them to their local pediatrician’s office where Gracelyn was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common – and sometimes deadly – virus that affects people of all ages, but particularly the very young.
“Being a preemie, we just don’t take her out,” Maples said. “She started acting fussy, fussier than normal. I just had an odd feeling.”
Catching RSV early was key, Maples said. Often times, very young children are admitted to the hospital for care of breathing issues and high fever.
Thursday, the two-month-old girl was feeling better and her pediatrician recommended continuing with breathing treatments for another week.
“Our doctor said they have seen lots of RSV lately,” Maples said. “We are just really thankful she didn’t have to go back into the hospital.”
While Maples doesn’t know definitively how Gracelyn contracted the virus, she speculates a sick child at a party Maples and her husband attended may have spread the germs to them, and in turn, passing them on to the baby.
“She just had a low-grade fever, wasn’t eating as much as usual and even her cry sounded different,” Maples said. “When I called the doctor’s office, and I told them all her symptoms and the fact there had been a sick child around us in the past week, they told us to come in immediately. I’m thankful we were able to.”
Dr. Rommel Go, of Go Medical Group in Boaz, said RSV is typically seen during the winter months. However, he believes the use of masks, social distancing and stay-at-home orders pushed the virus into summer months.
“Now that the mask mandate has lifted, we are seeing more children being exposed,” Go said.
“Pre-term babies, infants, children exposed to second-hand smoke, those with HIV and children with Down’s Syndrome are most at risk. Adults are also at risk. Any adult with lung conditions, asthma, the older population and those with pre-existing medical conditions are prone to develop complications if they contract RSV.”
Signs and symptoms
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States.
People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within four to six days after getting infected. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include runny nose, decease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.
Symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once. In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties.
Go said the common cold generally manifests as an upper respiratory infection with the sniffles, sinus drainage and a sore throat.
“RSV hits the lower respiratory tract,” Go said. “Patients may experience chest tightness, wheezing, more secretions and a much more severe cough.
“We can do a rapid test based on a nasal swab. It is not painful or invasive. It is very similar to a flu test or COVID-19 nasal swab.”
Almost all children will have had an RSV infection by their second birthday, according to the CDC.
RSV can also cause more severe infections such as bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lung, and pneumonia, an infection of the lungs. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 year of age.
Healthy adults and infants infected with RSV do not usually need to be hospitalized. But some people with RSV infection, especially older adults and infants younger than 6 months of age, may need to be hospitalized if they are having trouble breathing or are dehydrated. In the most severe cases, a person may require additional oxygen or intubation (have a breathing tube inserted through the mouth and down to the airway) with mechanical ventilation (a machine to help a person breathe). In most of these cases, hospitalization only lasts a few days.
Who’s most at risk?
RSV infections can be dangerous for certain adults and children younger than six months of age. Each year, it is estimated that more than 177,000 older adults are hospitalized and 14,000 of them die in the United States due to RSV infection. Adults at highest risk for severe RSV infection include older adults, especially those 65 years and older; adults with chronic heart or lung disease; and adults with weakened immune systems
When an adult gets RSV infection, they typically have mild cold-like symptoms. But RSV can sometimes lead to serious conditions such as pneumonia (infection of the lungs); more severe symptoms for people with asthma; more severe symptoms for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (a chronic disease of the lungs that makes it hard to breathe); or congestive heart failure (when the heart can’t pump blood and oxygen to the body’s tissues)
Older adults who get very sick from RSV may need to be hospitalized. Some may even die. Older adults are at greater risk than young adults for serious complications from RSV because our immune systems weaken when we are older.
How to stop the spread
RSV typically occurs in most regions of the U.S. during the fall and winter months. If you live with or care for an elderly family member or a very young child, the CDC recommends you take extra steps to keep them healthy.
• Wash hands often with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Keep your hand off your face. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Germs spread this way.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or upper shirt sleeve. Be sure to properly dispose of the tissue immediately.
• Keep surfaces clean and disinfected. This means cleaning toys, doorknobs, mobile devices and appliance handles, among others. When infected people touch surfaces and objects, they leave behind germs.
• If you are sick, stay home from work, school and public places to protect others from catching your illness.
