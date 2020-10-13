Friday, October 16
• Schools, churches and business in Sardis City, Carlisle and Whitesboro are sponsoring project Angel Tree to benefit students living in low income area. Applications to be apart of Angel Tree can be picked up from a participating school or Sardis Baptist Church. To be a sponsor, call 256-593-7762 or 256-593-4150.
Saturday, October 17
• The Crossville Fire Department is hosting a 5K run at 8 a.m. to honor the memory of firefighters Cody Renfroe and Kole Richards who were killed in the line of duty.
• Geraldine is having a clean up day. A garbage truck will be parked behind town hall from 7 a.m. until noon for the community to use for garbage disposal. No tires, paint, furniture or flammable items.
Sunday, October 18
• Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Albertville on Oct. 18. The drive-through testing will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 1534 Whitesville Road, directly behind Albertville Elementary School.
Saturday, October 24
• Marshall County FOP Lodge 18 located at 2201 Browns Valley Rd. in Guntersville is having its first ever fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Catfish plates will be $12.
Thursday, October 29
• Albertville is having its annual Halloween celebration, Main St. Trunk or Treat, from 4-7 p.m. There will be candy, decorated cars and performance by Aggie Theater on Main Street in downtown.
Saturday, October 31
• Geraldine is having a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church on 12854 Highway 227.
Saturday, October 31
• Sand Mountain Cowboy Church is having a fall gathering starting at 6 a.m. The church is located at 844 McVille Road in Boaz.
