Kenneth Allen
Boaz
Kenneth Allen, 86, of Boaz, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Jacksonville Health and Rehab.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 9 from 1-2 p.m. at Belchers United Methodist Chapel. Funeral services will be Sunday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. at Belchers United Methodist Chapel with Bro. Joe Edmundson officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Geraldine Funeral Home Inc. directing.
Survivors include his sons, Ethan H. Allen and wife, Zandrah Stoneburner, Kenneth “Butch” Allen and wife, Cindy Allen, John Allen and wife Brenda Allen, David “Rick” Allen and wife Kristina Allen; brothers, Bud Allen and Charlie Allen; sisters, Frances Brooks, Pat Weathers, and Verla May McClung; and grandchildren, Sara Allen, Pamela Hrabal, John David Allen and Patrick Allen.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Allen, and his parents, Carl and Haley Allen.
Jacky V. Roden
Crossville
Jacky V. Roden, 78, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Crossville. The family received friends from 11a.m.-2 p.m., prior to the service, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Officiating was Rev. Ronnie Jetton.
Survivors include his wife, Myra Brown Roden; daughters, Lisa (Johnny) Osborn, Sharon (Brian) Collins, and Kim Roden; selected daughter, Amy (Corey) Matthews; sister, Yvonne (John) Hyde; brother: Jerry (Paulette) Roden; grandchildren, Adam (Fallon) Collins, Johnnie Osborn, Jay (Lyndsey) Brown, and Maggie Brown; and 10 and a half great-grandchildren.
Mr. Roden was preceded in death by his granddaughter: Ashley Williams Barnes.
Arrangements Entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Gary Griffin
Crossville
Gary Griffin, 70, of Crossville, died Monday, Aug., 3, 2020, at his residence.
The family has chosen cremation and there will be no service at this time. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Jessica Martin (Jason); son, Shawn Griffin; two grandchildren; brother; Mike Griffin; and a sister; Susie Griffin.
Annette Justice
Cumming, Georgia.
Annette Justice, 81, of Cumming, Georgia., and formerly of Albertville, died Aug. 3, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services were Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bros. Cliff Moore and Jimmy Rowell officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directed.
Survivors include a daughter, Leigh Ritorto (John); and three grandchildren.
Barbara Hazel
Dobbs Batie
Albertville
Barbara Hazel Dobbs Batie, 80, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at her home.
Services were held Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with burial in Memory Hill Cemetery. Mike Ford and Anthony Batie officiated.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Benefield, Elizabeth Sparks (Phillip), all of Albertville; son, James “Anthony” Batie (Laurie), of Snead; sisters, Wanda Bayless and Letha Dobbs, both of Albertville; brothers, Baby Dobbs, Danny Dobbs (Cathy), of Loganville, Ga.; and 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Jane Irvin
Snead
Jane Irvin, 69, of Snead, died Monday, August 3, at her home.
A visitation was held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. There will be a private family service. Bro. Jon Henderson will officiate.
Survivors include her husband, Michael Irvin; daughter, Laura Hall; one grandson; and son-in-law, Alan Hall.
Janet Alene
Buchanan Kilgore
Attalla
Janet Alene Buchanan Kilgore, 87, of Attalla, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Gadsden Health and Rehab.
The family has chosen cremation and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughters, Freda Kelsey (John) and Sue Morton; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Vaughn.
Jerry L. Freeman
Boaz
Jerry L. Freeman, 80, of Boaz, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Erlanger Hospital.
A graveside service was held Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery. A eulogy was given by Kevin Roberson. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include a son; Jerry Lamarr Freeman, Jr. (Tammy); daughter, Jill Freeman; three grandchildren; brother, Paul Freeman; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Maggie England
Daniel
Albertville
Maggie England Daniel, 92, of Albertville, died Aug. 2, 2020, at her home.
Services were Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Corbinville Methodist Church with Bros. Kenneth Lassetter and Phillip Williams officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include daughters, Wanda Tidmore (Wendell), of Albertville, and Janie Swords (Virgil), of Crossville; sons, Ray Daniel (Brenda), of Boaz, and Rickey Daniel (Marla), of Martling; a sister, Will Fowler; brothers, James England and Adam England (Louise); eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Nina Franklin
Albertville
Nina Franklin, 89, of Albertville, died July 31, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services for the family were Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Tom Scott speaking. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by a sister, Anne Gay.
Wanda L. Parris
Albertville
Wanda L. Parris, 80, of Albertville, died Aug. 3, 2020, at her home.
Services were Aug. 6, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Albertville, with Bro. Jerry Burgett officiating. Burial was in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Elrod (James) and Sandra Rowell (Kevin); son, Roger Parris (Tammy); seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
