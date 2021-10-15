Looking for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2A Region 6 chase, an early hole proved too much to overcome for West End on Friday night, falling one the road at Southeastern, 35-20.
The loss drops eliminates the Patriots from playoff contention, with Southeastern and Sand Rock tied each at 4-2 in the Region securing the last two spots.
The host Mustangs put 16 points on the board in the opening quarter to take a 16-3 lead afternoon, then saw the lead grow to 22-6 at halftime.
Out of the break, the hosts tallied 13 more points to make it 35-6, putting the game out of reach. The Patriots attempted to rally in the fourth, finding the end zone twice for the final margin.
West End drops to 4-5 on the season with the loss, and will close out the regular season next Friday with a home game against Locus Fork.
Collinsville 31, Asbury 6
Visiting Collinsville made quick work of the host Rams on Friday night, finding the end zone four times in a 31-6 3A Region 7 win.
The Panthers jumped out to a 28-0 lead after one, then both teams were kept off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter when Collinsville added a field goal, and Asbury tallied its lone score of the night.
Asbury drops to 2-6 on the season with the loss. They will return to the field next Friday with their final home game of the season against Fyffe.
