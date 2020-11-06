During a meeting Monday night, Nov. 1, the Albertville City Council adopted two resolutions benefiting the soon-to-be opened Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater.
The first resolution dealt with hiring a day porter and overnight cleaning service for the park. Out of the 16 companies that were invited to submit a sealed bid, the council only received three by the Oct. 30 deadline.
Office Pride was chosen for the job after submitting the lowest bid. Atkins and Goolsby, Inc. and Vanguard Cleaning Systems of Alabama also bid on the project.
Park director Patrick O’brien said the cleaning bid will include overnight cleaning for the Fitness Center building, the American Complex building and the National Complex building. Specific overnight duties at these buildings include bathrooms, locker rooms, conference rooms, child watch area, hallway floors, lobby floors, fitness center floors, admin offices, indoor track and hardwood courts.
The bid also includes day porters, who are responsible for trash pick-up, cleaning and general maintenance during open hours, for four hours per day, three days per week.
“We will also schedule day porters to help us with larger events including concerts, on an as-needed basis,” O’brien told The Reporter. “Maintaining excellent cleanliness for our guests will be a daily focus for us at Sand Mountain Park, and Office Pride will certainly play a key role for us in executing that.”
The second resolution awarded a bid for audio and visual equipment and installation at the park and amphitheater.
The council received two sealed bids by the deadline out of the 12 businesses asked to participate. CLEAR WINDS was chosen with the low bid over Redwire.
The American Complex, National Complex, Multi-Sport Fields, Tennis Center, and Fitness Center, including the gym and aquatics areas, will have public address audio systems, Tyler may, director of entertainment and events, said.
“These sound systems can provide emergency information to guests in real time such as approaching severe weather for example,” May said. “The audio systems will also be used as an added element to your experience while attending an athletic event at Sand Mountain Park.”
Clear Winds will also provide digital signage for the parks food and beverage locations as well as lighting and sound for the amphitheater.
“Sand Mountain Amphitheater will also be equipped with two LED video walls that will be excellent for image magnification during concerts, movie nights under the stars, and sponsorship opportunities,” May said.
