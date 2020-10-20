A Boaz man faces indecent exposure charges for a string of incidents within the city.
According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, James William Madden, 42, of Boaz, was arrested on a warrant obtained for indecent exposure.
Gaskin said Madden had been seen masturbating at his home in both the front and back yards while seated in a lawn chair on at least three occasions.
A witness used a cell phone to record his actions and sought a warrant through police.
Madden was arrested Monday, Oct. 19, and booked into the Boaz City Jail. He was released on a $500 bond later that day.
The charge is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to $6,000 in fines and up to a year in jail according to the Alabama Criminal Code.
