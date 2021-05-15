A false start penalty followed by a fumble on the first play was probably not the start new Albertville coach Chip English envisioned in his first game.
But from there, the team settled in, only allowed a Lee field goal off the turnover, dominating the rest of the way for a 30-3 win over the Generals to close out the spring portion of practice.
While English admitted there were a number of mistakes made Friday night, he was proud of his team's effort and the things they learned, both against Lee and throughout the spring.
"The effort was good," English said. "We've got a lot of things to clean up and do, but I'm proud of the guys. A lot of the guys have had bad experience or had no experience, we put a lot of young kids on the field tonight. Sometimes they did really bad, and sometimes they did really good. It's a learning experience, so it's good to come out here and get in an atmosphere that breeds success. The fans came out, our band did a great job, I can't say enough about our community embracing change. I'm happy for them they got that feeling of a win."
Following the turnover on the first play and the subsequent field goal, the defense settled in and made big plays to setup the offense.
A ball that went through the hands of a Lee receiver ended up in the hands of Albertville's Carter Cornelius, which eventually set up an Andy Howard two-yard touchdown pass.
Howard finished the night with three touchdowns, passing for two through the air and running for another.
Following the Aggies score, Lee looked set to take the lead, marching to the Albertville six, but on fourth and goal Xavier Harris jumped in front of a pass and ran it back 97 yards to the Lee three, setting up Howard's rushing score, and setting the Aggies in motion to roll the rest of the way.
Following that interception and score, Lee never threatened again on the offensive side, while Albertville stretched the lead to 28-3 by the end of the third quarter.
Howard later added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moss, while the defense got a sack and an interception from Cooper Butler, as well as a safety on a snap that eluded the Lee quarterback to close out the scoring.
For English and the Aggies, 10 days isn't a lot of time on the field, but is one where the coaching staff and players hope for improvement on a daily basis before things ramp up in the summer.
"You try to evaluate every day," English said. "We have every practice that we've had, and tonight on film, so you go back and review every single day, and what you want to see as a coach, we want to look back on the spring and that we've seen growth and correction. Hopefully we see that when we go back and review the spring."
With the practice portion of the spring behind, the team will begin ramping up workouts in the weight room, with English noting that next week the team will be maxing out with their lifts, which leads into finals week, then a week off for the players before summer kicks into high gear.
"Even though we capped off our spring ball, we're still in the off-season phase," English added. "I'm really excited about the weight room and the growth we've had there.
"It never ends, the guys are excited about moving forward into that summer phase, just one step closer to the season but understanding we have a lot of work to do."
English also noted that during the spring season, the coaches for both the middle school and freshman teams helped with coaching duties as the varsity team continues to round out its staff, with more hires expected over the summer.
"We really try to make it a full top to bottom program," English concluded. "Things are coming along, we're doing interviews and and bringing people in, the administration and school system is doing a great job of providing spots and making sure we have the flexibility to bring good coaches in."
Albertville now has less than 100 days until its season opener on August 19 at Arab.
