Host Geraldine put the clamps on visiting Cleveland from the start Thursday night, holding the Panthers to six first-half points in a 42-14 win.
While the Bulldogs were locking down on the defensive end, they put up 22 points in the first half to take a 16-point lead into the halftime break, then closed out the game with a 13-0 advantage in the fourth for the final margin.
Joanna Hammett posted a game-high 13 points for the Bulldogs, who got a balanced offensive attack, seeing four players score six or more points, and eight players total get on the scoresheet.
Sara Smith and Gracey Johnson each scored seven for the Bulldogs, while Carlie Johnson chipped in with six points.
The win closes out the regular season for the Bulldogs, who finished with a 17-8 mark, and will now prepare for their area tournament next week. The Bulldogs will be the No. 2 seed in their area, and will host Hokes Bluff in the opening round on Monday at 6 p.m.
