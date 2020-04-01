A former Albertville assistant coach is the new head football coach at Collinsville, which celebrated its 100th season of football in 2019.
Daniel Garrett, who spent one season on the Aggie staff in 2016, succeeds former Panther Ernie Willingham, who retired after leading the Panthers to a 12-2 record and the Class 2A state semifinals in 2019.
Willingham served two years as Albertville’s varsity boys basketball coach from 1991-93. He succeeded the legendary Shannon Sloan.
Former Aggie head coach Dale Pruitt hired Garrett. He coached outside linebackers and served as strength coach for Albertville.
“Coach Garrett was at Hartselle during his college days,” Pruitt said when he hired Garrett. “He is a nephew of Bob Godsey [then Hartselle’s head coach]. He was helping them when they won the [Class 5A] state championship [in 2011].
“He’s been up in Tennessee, and the school he was at this past year [2015] won the state championship, so he’s got two rings. I think he’s going to be a very big help to us.”
It’s the first head-coaching job for Garrett, who left Albertville to become defensive coordinator at Oneonta. He served as defensive coordinator at Arab in 2018 and at Madison Academy in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.