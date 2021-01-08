This is an opinion piece.
Sad on so many levels. That’s all I could think as I watched the terrible events at the U.S. Capitol unfold Wednesday.
Sad for President Trump. Any chance he had of keeping Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote ended when those first rally protestors breached the Capitol building.
I’m still not clear if these were Trump supporters or possibly Antifa plants who were taking advantage of the situation, but the net effect of their actions was to make it impossible for those members of Congress who wanted to contest certification to continue to forcibly make their arguments. Who knows what might have happened if they had, which I suspect might have been the real motive behind the bad actors in this tragedy. Every Trump event has tens of thousands of people attending, and there has never been a hint of violence. But on this day of all days? Curious.
Sad for Trump’s true supporters. Those who knew what was at stake on Wednesday, who believe in law and order and who would have never taken the lawless approach that jeopardized everything. Now those on the Left will point to the breach at the Capitol and say it looks a lot like when Antifa and BLM were burning down our cities this summer, and gleefully try to paint all Trump supporters with a hypocritical brush.
Sad for Trump’s legacy. All the incredibly good work he has done as president feels like will now going to be overshadowed by the images we saw on Wednesday. That’s so unfair, it really is. Trump’s many accomplishments during his first term as president have been nothing short of miraculous. None of that will matter, at least not for now. Hopefully one day they will be remembered again.
Sad not just for Trump’s legacy but for his ability to lead in the future. Since being elected in 2016, the president has been the undisputed leader of the Republican Party, not just the party but the populist movement within in it embodied by his Make America Great Again mantra. He’s got to be careful here, because his ability to effectively run and lead moving forward could be negatively impacted by how he handles the handoff now and over the next two weeks.
Sad for our country. The outcome of the U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia on Tuesday effectively handed all the keys to the kingdom to the Left, and I’m afraid what our country will look like in short order. I’m still not convinced a majority of our citizens chose this for themselves, but that doesn’t stop me from recognizing the Left is about to ascend to absolute national political power. But what happened Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol is not how we stop it. Not in this country. We are better than that. Or at least we should be.
Sad. Just, so sad.
Patrick Graham is the owner of The Sand Mountain Reporter. His email address is patrick.graham@sandmountainreporter.com.
