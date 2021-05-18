The Town of Geraldine recently recognized two local students Collin Mayfield and Joanna Hammett for excelling in high school athletics.
Hammett has been a standout performer in many sports including volleyball, basketball and rodeo. She was captain of her basketball team and a member of the state championship runner-up volleyball squad. She also won a state championship in rodeo and is a national finals rodeo qualifier in goat tying.
Through her athletic exploits, she was chosen to be a part of the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship program. She was also selected as a regional winner and awarded a $3,000 scholarship as well as the Class 3A statewide winner for an additional $3,500 scholarship.
Off the court, Hammett enjoyed serving at the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center and in feeding programs for area veterans and the homeless. She has also served the interests of area youth in teaching equestrian safety techniques, providing access to the world of rodeo as well as advancing the Dig Pink Program which seeks to raise awareness of breast cancer.
Mayfield has been excelling in cross county at Geraldine High School since its first competition in 2018. He’s gone on to finish in the top-10 of many races, set course records and win four state championships.
Some of his running highlights include winning the joint DeKalb-Jackson County cross country meet in October 2019 setting a course record for the second time in that meet; finishing 185th out of over 400 in the Foot Locker South Regional in November 2019 in Charlotte, NC; finishing first in the AHSAA 3A Section 4 cross country meet in November 2019; capturing the blue trophy by outdoing a field of 168 runners in the AHSAA XC State Championship held November 2019 in Oakville; winning the Lake Guntersville Invitational in October 2019; and finishing second in the Class 3A state championship race at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park in 2020.
Unfortunately, Mayfield suffered a stress fracture and could not compete in the 2021 indoor and outdoor seasons. Now he is preparing for his upcoming collegiate track and field career as a full-scholarship athlete at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Last Monday, the Geraldine Town Council adopted two resolutions, one for each athlete to officially honor them for their accomplishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.