The Snead State softball team used strong pitching and improving offense to earn a 3-0 day on Saturday at the Rush Invitational in Marion, Mississippi.
The Lady Parsons (3-4) posted a 3-1 win over Des Moines Area CC, a 7-2 win over East Central CC, and an 11-3 win over Coastal Alabama-North to complete the 3-0 trip.
In the opener against Des Moines, Lauren Womack shined in the circle, tossing all seven innings, giving up just two hits, and fanning 12 to pick up the win.
At the plate, Sara Koonce went 3 for 3, with a home run and 3 RBIs for all of the Parsons offense, while Shelby Payne added two hits, including a double to go with two runs scored.
Against East Central, it was Madison Wright's time to shine, as she hurled a complete game, giving up just three hits while posting 10 strikeouts.
Offensively, Koonce and Jaycee Dill led the way, each posting a pair of RBIs. Payne scored three times and added a pair of hits, while Molly Pendly, Alli Reno, and Abigail Hornbuckle each added RBIs.
Against Coastal Alabama-North a huge third inning was the difference, as the Parsons racked up 10 runs in the frame after trailing 2-0.
Koonce continued her big day with another homer and three RBIs, while Dill and Courtney Blaine each had two RBIs. Dill's two RBIs came via home run.
In the circle, Shelby Bryant tossed all six innings, scattering seven hits, giving up no earned runs, while striking out four.
The Parons return to the diamond Tuesday for a home doubleheader against Chattanooga State. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.