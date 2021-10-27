For many endurance runners, the Boston Marathon is the pinnacle of the sport. The event every year that even non-runners are aware of, and understand the importance of, coupled with it being one of the most difficult events for a runner to qualify for.
On October 11, local runner Doctor Jill Roberts, a physician at the VA in Guntersville lived out the dream of running the Boston Marathon, a dream that she had more recently been shooting for.
"I’ve been running since my 20s, since college," Roberts said. "I’m 46 now, I’ve done five marathons during that time and always run them for fun. That was before the internet and training programs, or Googling how people got faster or anything. So, I just had friends that I ran with and did some like Cincinnati, and I remember people talking about the Boston Marathon and it was kind of like, “Gosh I’ll never be able to run that fast to qualify for Boston.” So fast forward, I’m a physician, and I did medical school, and did residency and then had kids, so I kind of put running on the back burner but always thought in my head that someday I might dedicate the time and try to qualify for Boston."
Roberts credited a Facebook group with training tips and motivation, with the group filled with others like her, doctors who were runners. The group was filled with tips and tricks on how to shave time, and in 2019, Roberts took her first shot at trying to qualify for Boston.
The Boston Marathon is unlike a local fun run or charity 5k you might see locally, where a runner signs up, pays the entry fee and gets a number. A runner must qualify for Boston in one of three ways: Being an elite professional-level runner and getting invited. Going as a charity runner and raising upwards of $10,000, or by qualifying on a certified marathon course based on your age and gender.
The 2021 Boston Marathon was made even tougher to get in after the field was reduced from 30,000 entries, to 20,000 due to lingering COVID concerns.
As if that wasn't tough enough, typically a runner needs to run a minimum of three hours and 50 minutes, but to ensure themselves of a spot in Boston, often need to run close to three hours and 45 minutes to give themselves some padding.
Roberts' first attempt to qualify came in March 2019 in Georgia at the Snickers Marathon, where she broke the four hour mark, but did not hit the qualifying time she needed.
Fast forward to later that year, and the stars aligned at the Huntsville Marathon. It was her 45th birthday, and Roberts, a big Prince fan, was given the number 1999 for the event.
It all led to a time of three hours and 33 minutes, a 17 minute pad on the needed qualifying time for Boston.
Roberts submitted her application for Boston in May and was approved, but said it was seeing the finish line in Huntsville when she knew she had made it.
"I felt pretty confident, so the most exciting part for me was when I crossed the finishing line at the Rocket City, because I knew at that point," Roberts explained. "There had never been a cushion of 17 minutes and I thought, 'I did it.' But then it was certain, and I knew then that I was going. It’s amazing, I was really excited."
With COVID wiping out the 2020 edition and still concerns in early 2021, the race moved from its traditional April spot, to this past Columbus Day, which meant Roberts had to train during the grueling Alabama summer, no easy task for distance runners.
But upon arriving in Boston a couple weeks ago, Roberts said the experience was unlike anything she had ever experienced in running. Between the people and the support she received both before, during, and after the race.
"The whole city revolves around the Boston Marathon," Roberts explained. "You walk into anywhere and people ask you if you’re running Boston. They’re thanking you for being there, and everyone was so excited because it had been 900 days since the last in-person running. I had never run a marathon, where from start to finish, every inch of that 26.2 miles is people lining up and cheering for you.
"I wore a shirt that said, 'Going the distance' on the front and my name on the back. So I’m running, and people are yelling, “GOING THE DISTANCE!” then they see my name on the back they go, “Jill, yes you are! You’ve’ got it!” So, to hear your name when you’re running, it’s like your own cheering squad the whole 26.2."
But for Roberts, the moment where she truly felt like a part of the Boston Marathon tradition was hitting the finish line amidst a sea of people. The accomplishment of finishing 26.2 miles amidst 20,000 other runners, and thousands more cheering you on the entire time. Something she'll always remember and cherish no matter what her running future might hold.
"It’s a huge accomplishment," Roberts concluded. "It’s that imposter syndrome, it doesn’t matter what you do in your life, or how well you’re prepared for something, or how many marathons you’ve done, you’re always thinking, ‘Am I going to finish it this time?’ So just to finish, just to cross that finish line you think, ‘Oh my gosh I did this, I’m forever a Boston Marathoner,’ it’s something that nobody can take away from you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.