After nearly 100 games of regular season football across the Sand Mountain area, five teams emerged from their regions to earn a spot in the postseason.
This year’s playoff field sees a blend of teams in postseason experience, ranging from three-time defending champions, to teams making their first playoff appearance since the 90s.
And now with the playoffs here, it’s win or go home, a tough task for any team in the playoffs, made tougher by the fact that three of the five area teams in the postseason will hit the road in their first game.
Ramsay at Guntersville, 7 p.m. Friday
There may not be a hotter team in the state than the Guntersville Wildcats.
Since a Week 0 loss to 4A power Handley, the ‘Cats have rolled off nine consecutive wins, and over the last seven games, have scored at least 44 points. Guntersville enters the postseason as the No. 1 seed from 5A Region 7, outscoring opponents 449-179 during the regular season. Running back Logan Pate is coming off a huge game against rival Albertville, finding the end zone four times and racking up 246 yards in the win.
Guntersville advanced to the second round of the postseason a year ago.
By earning the top spot in 5A Region 7, the Wildcats earned the right to host the No. 4 seed from 5A Region 5, the Ramsay Rams, who are no strangers to playoff success and experience. The Rams captured the 6A title back in 2016, and this season’s team features plenty of experience, having captured the 2018 and 2020 Region titles.
The Rams went 5-4 during the regular season, and come in having dropped two-straight games, but will be well-rested after having an open week to close out the regular season. All four of Ramsay’s four losses were to teams who qualified for the playoffs, including three to the top teams in their region.
Historically, the two teams have met just twice before, both in the playoffs, with Guntersville taking both games in back-to-back years, in a pair of defensive battles. Guntersville won 10-7 in 2014, then 14-6 in 2015.
Friday’s game can be heard locally on 95.9 FM.
Walter Wellborn at Fyffe, 7 p.m.
The road to four consecutive state titles starts with a home game against the No. 4 seed from one of the toughest regions in the state, something Fyffe is well-prepared for after surviving the gauntlet that was 3A Region 7 during the regular season.
The Red Devils finished the regular season 8-1, going 5-1 in region play and tying with Sylvania and Geraldine, but earned the top-seed from Region 7 by virtue of the defeated opponent wins tiebreaker.
For Fyffe, the story this year has been the defense, which has conceded just 79 points in the nine games, including three shutouts and two other games where they held the opponent to single digits.
Fyffe comes in having won two-straight, including a 45-7 drubbing of 6A Scottsboro last week in which freshman running back Logan Anderson accounted for five touchdowns.
Walter Welborn boasts an explosive offense, one that scored 319 points during the regular season, but a defense that can be scored on, giving up 216 over their nine games. The Panthers have also been hot and cold throughout the season, losing their first three games, winning the next five, then falling against Piedmont two weeks ago in their regular season finale.
The two teams have met four times over the years, including in the second round of the playoffs last season, where Fyffe earned a 42-13 win. Fyffe is 4-0 all-time against the Panthers.
Friday’s game can be heard streaming on 92.7 of Arab’s website.
Boaz at Parker, 7 p.m. Friday
The Pirates improved by a game over last season, finishing the season 6-4, but still came away with the No. 3 seed out of 5A Region 7 behind Guntersville and Fairview, and are making their fourth-straight trip to the postseason under head coach Jeremy Sullivan.
Boaz comes in with a balanced offense that has totaled over 3,700 yards of offense, including 2,733 and 31 scores on the ground, helping them rack up 319 points on the season.
Boaz comes in looking to rebound having dropped two-straight, but it was a pair of games again two of the toughest teams in the area in Guntersville and Arab.
For Parker, they closed the season on a roll, picking up three-straight wins to finish the year with a 9-1 mark, their only loss coming a month ago to top-seed Pleasant Grove. The Thundering Herd bring in an explosive offense that put up 415 points during the regular season, and topped 28 points in every game, including a pair of 63-point performances.
The two teams have never met on the football field. Friday night’s game can be heard locally on 93.5 FM of Boaz.
Douglas at Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m. Friday
For the first time since 1998 and the first time as members of Class 5A, the Douglas Eagles are back in the postseason under second-year head coach Brandon Lyles.
The Eagles finished the regular season with a mark of 6-4, including 3-3 in Region games to claim the No. 4 spot out of 5A Region 7.
The Eagles were hit or miss throughout the regular season with the defense being the determining factor. The defense gave up just 43 points in their six wins, while in the four losses they conceded 169. The Eagles are looking to rebound after falling last week to region champion Pisgah, 20-7, to close out the regular season.
The Eagles face a giant task in the Pleasant Grove Spartans to open the year, a team who went 8-1 during the regular season, with the only loss coming due to a forfeit back in Week 1.
The Spartans rolled off eight-straight wins to close the regular season two weeks ago, and scored an average of 44 points per game during the regular season.
The Spartans were tested during the regular season with a trio of close games, and can be scored on, giving up over 20 points in four of their wins.
The two teams have never met before.
Geraldine at Ohatchee, 7 p.m.
Despite finishing in a three-way tie for the 3A Region 7 title with Sylvania and Fyffe, the Geraldine Bulldogs drew the short stick due to the defeated opponent wins tiebreaker, and were forced to settle for the No. 3 seed from the Region.
The Bulldogs are back in the playoffs under first-year coach Michael Davis, and went 7-3 during the year, seeing the defense post three shutouts, while the signature win came three weeks ago when they ended Fyffe’s 51-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs have done it on both sides of the ball this year, averaging 40 points per game, while holding opponents to just 18, and have rolled off three-straight wins to close out the regular season, including a 53-0 rout of rival Crossville last week.
They face a tough-test in the Ohatchee Indians to open the postseason, a team that went 8-2 for the year, and 6-1 in region play, the only loss in the region to Saks back in September.
Since that loss, the Indians have racked up five-straight wins, and topped the 40-point barrier in the last four.
The two teams have met twice on the football field, but not since 1952 when Ohatchee picked up a 13-0 win.
Friday’s game is being broadcast locally on 107.5 FM.
Season Complete: Albertville 1-9, Asbury 2-8, Crossville 0-10, Sardis 1-9, West End 4-6.
