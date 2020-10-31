Guntersville receiver Jack Harris made school history in a shutout against Albertville (2-8) on Friday night when he became the first Wildcat to reach 1,000 receiving yards. FTC sponsored the game as The Reporter’s Game of the Week for week 10.
In their 106th meeting, Guntersville (9-0) blanked Albertville 54-0 for the final regular season game, giving them their eighth perfect season and making them the Marshall County champions.
Three of those seasons have been under the leadership of head coach Lance Reese.
“I thank the good Lord for letting me coach this football team,” Reese said following the win. “It’s been as enjoyable a year as I’ve ever had in my 30 years here at Guntersville. Just a great group of seniors, players played hard all year, can’t say enough about my assistant coaches and it’s just great to be a Wildcat.”
On Friday, Guntersville scored on their first drive after converting on a fourth down. Harris, who had 93 receiving yards for the night, caught a pass thrown by Cole McCarty from the 26-yard line for a touchdown at 9:37 into the game.
The Aggies nearly got onto the board with just over a minute left in the first quarter after Issac Henderson made an interception. Trinity Bell caught a pass around the 1-yard line and waltzed in for a touchdown. However, the ball was called back due to an ineligible man down field.
On the next play, Albertville fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Wildcat Jerrell Williamson, who ran it back more than 80 yards for a touchdown.
Logan Pate rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats, scoring two of those off of a 59-yard run and a 46-yard run. He also scored an 18-yard running touchdown immediately following a successful onside kick.
Cooper Davidson caught one of McCarty’s two touchdown passes.
The two teams traded possessions in the second half under a continuous clock, but the game was over well before the final buzzer sounded.
The Wildcats lead the all time series against the Aggies 53-47-6 and have won 14 of the last 17 meetings.
The AHSAA has recognized Guntersville’s regular season record as 9-0 since the season opener game between them and East Limestone was mutually canceled. The game was initially counted as a forfeit victory for GHS.
