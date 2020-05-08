Due to a “rapid” change in the number of COVID-19 cases in Marshall County Tuesday, the Albertville-Boaz Recycling Center has extended its temporary closure another week.
The center plans to reopen May 18.
Already considered a hot spot, Marshall County saw its case count increase by more than 60 cases Tuesday afternoon. The total tested tally increased by more than 1,000, according to the ADPH.
As of Friday, Marshall County had 487 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 3,549 total tests taken and eight deaths.
