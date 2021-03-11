Boaz robbery suspects nabbed within 17 minutes

Two men who allegedly robbed a cigarette delivery driver in Boaz Thursday morning were apprehended within minutes.
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said two Black men forcibly took seven cases packed with cartons of cigarettes from a truck driver making a delivery at Murphy USA gas station just off U.S. 431 at about 9 a.m. Thursday.
Gaskin said the driver was confronted by one may who told him to give him cases of cigarettes. The suspect climbed into the delivery truck and threatened to hurt the driver after the driver refused to comply.
The man and a second suspect then started unloading cases of cigarettes, which were valued at about $10,000 the driver said.
The driver was able to signal to the nearby store clerk to call 911, Gaskin said.
Gaskin said the victim was able to get a good clothing description of the suspects, despite them wearing masks. The victim also provided a picture of the suspect vehicle as it was fleeing the scene.
Boaz Police Officer Reed Willoughby spotted the vehicle and occupants matching the description of the suspects at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama 168. Willoughby activated his emergency blue lights and siren and attempted to make a traffic stop.
The vehicle accelerated and quickly turned off of U.S. 431 onto Billy Dyar Boulevard. The suspect vehicle eventually turned onto Perigo Street, a dead-end road in the city of Boaz. Both occupants fled on foot.
Gaskin said a perimeter was set up around the area where the suspects were seen running. Moments later officers flushed the suspects out and were able to take them into custody without further incident.
The suspects were taken into custody 17 minutes after the robbery was reported, Gaskin said.
The suspects were identified as Narraton Orenthian Brooks Jr., 30, of Atlanta, and Arrion Chavez Lanier, 32, also of Atlanta.
At this time the case is still under investigation. Charges and mugshots will be released as soon as possible. Both suspects are being held in the Boaz City Jail.
Gaskin said the high value of the stolen merchandise and the threats of bodily harm against the victim will impact the severity of charges both men will face.
