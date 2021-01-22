Albertville City Schools Superintendent Boyd English said teachers and staff have until this Friday to decide whether or not they will be taking the COVID-19 vaccination, even though the shots most likely won’t be available for them until mid-spring. With that in mind, English and the other school board members said they were committed to moving forward in the new year with a “post-COVID mindset.”
“We’re going to make every effort — we’re going to be looking at a post-COVID mindset moving forward,” English said at a school board meeting Tuesday. “If spikes [in cases] come up, we’ll just deal with them when they come up.”
Board President Bobby Stewart said though the situation has called for it in the past, he was against canceling future school events, particularly for students and seniors who didn’t get to have a normal school experience last spring.
“We want to try to give every opportunity for these kids,” Stewart said. “You’re only a kid once, and when you get done with that last ball game or that last prom or whatever, that’s it.”
Though he agreed that cancellations and schedule changes are sometimes warranted, he warned against canceling events out of convenience rather than having the students’ best interest at heart.
“In my opinion, a lot of stuff has been getting canceled because of convenience because they don’t want to do that much cleaning or don’t want to do this,” he said.
He used the annual Marshall County Basketball Tournament as an example, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Counties all around us are having a county basketball tournament… That’s kind of a big thing in basketball around here, and that was an opportunity that the kids didn’t get to participate in… There were ways to make that work if some of the folks [schools] that started pulling out would have worked with us.”
With 11 cases of COVID-19 among ACS students and three among staff reported Wednesday, English said the current trend looked promising as the board remained vigilant in mitigating the spread of the virus. He mentioned quarantining entire classes like at AKPA and going to remote learning if need be as an alternative to shutting whole campuses down.
AKPK Principal Beth Rigsby thanked the board for its handling of the situation and said it was imperative students be allowed in the classroom as much as possible.
“COVID has affected everybody one way or another, and in the school system it has affected us all. We appreciate your support in continuing school. I can speak on behalf of the little ones [students]; they need to be in the building, at our feet every day. That is so rewarding to us, and we appreciate your support in keeping them there.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved the January 19, 2021 regular board meeting agenda.
• Approved the minutes from the December 15 and December 18, 2020 meetings
• Approved the January 2021 Fundraiser Revenues
• Approved the January 2021 Deletions
1. Recycled items worth a total $72,222.79
2. Surplussed a wood lathe worth an estimated $2,595
3. Deleted items worth a total of $3,587.56
• Was recognized by English and Rigsby for Board Appreciation Month with gifts from AKPK.
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Employments
1. Molly Doyle, Elementary Teacher at APS (Replacing Savana
Sutphin), effective January 20, 2021.
2. Lanie Bowlin, Elementary Teacher at AES (replacing Chelsea
Selvage & pending certification), effective January 20, 2021.
3. Caitlyn Smith, Business Education Teacher at AHS (replacing
Anastasia Beasley), effective January 20, 2021.
4. Taylor Starkey, Elementary Teacher at AIS (replacing Sarah
McDaniel & pending certification), effective January 22, 2021.
B. Volunteers
1. Derek Martin, volunteer Assistant Golf Coach at AHS, effective January 20,
2021 through May 28, 2021.
2. Ty Cole, volunteer Assistant Golf Coach at AMS, effective January 20, 2021
through May 28, 2021.
• Approved the following independent contracts:
1. James Leath, independent contract, to provide his services as a Electronic
Clock Operator, to be paid and not to exceed $500 from AHS Basketball,
effective January 20, 2021 through March 31, 2021.
2. Valerie Smith, independent contract, to provide her services as a DJ for a
night to shine, to be paid and not to exceed $500 by AHS Aggie Pals,
effective February 12, 2021.
• Approved the December 2020 financials
• Revised the fiscal year 2021 salary schedule
• Approved ACS to join BuyBoard, a state approved purchasing cooperative. Mrs. Elkins asked if we had used this purchasing agent before. Mrs. Mead explained this one was new and it contained bids for band uniforms this time.
• Approved the following people for the 2020-21 Math Textbook Adoption Committee:
Kristi Pair, Co-chairperson; Rhonda Ballentine, Co-chairperson; Matt West, Candi McCullars, Ali Ham, Julia Kate Nelson, Rylei Willingham, Brook Bishop, Jeana Diamond, Laura McCord, Samantha Childers, Michelle Ballentine, Audra Sanders, Melia Toney, Jessica Camp, April Pritchett, Caitlin Dickerson, Cheryl Roberson
• Adopted a resolution to approve the extension of any Unused COVID- 19 Emergency Paid Sick Leave (EPSLA) under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) to March 31, 2021.
• English announced Albertville High School will have a Remote Learning Day for ACCESS Testing on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 and Albertville Middle School on Monday, March 8, 2021.
