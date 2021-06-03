Guntersville City Councilman Donald “Dink” Myers was stopped by state troopers last Thursday afternoon and charged with DUI.
The traffic stop took place in one of the parking lots by Guntersville City Hall. He said he was headed to City Hall, didn't put his blinker on to make the turn and the trooper pulled in behind him. The incident occurred at about 4:40 p.m. May 27, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Councilman Myers said he'd only had one beer and maybe a sip of another one.
"I did not have anything to eat that day, and I had taken my medications," he said.
He said he blew 0.05 on the breathalyzer. Under state law, 0.08 is considered the "legal limit" although adding medications to the mix can be factored into the consideration for whether a person is legally under the influence. He plans to challenge this case in court.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Myers was charged with failure to signal, driving under the influence and having an open container in the vehicle. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was held under a $1,500 bond. He was released May 28 just after 7:30 a.m. after posting bond.
It is the second time he had been charged with DUI in a little over 3 years.
The first time was in December of 2017 following a one-vehicle wreck on Highway 431 and Windsor Drive. Councilman Myers later said a tie rod broke on his truck’s steering and caused the wreck. He went through a diversion program to take care of the charge.
Myers is currently in his 8th term on the Council, a tenure that goes back to the late 1980s.
In addition to serving on the Council, he is an appointed member of the Alabama Board of Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.
He has served in a number of roles with the Alabama League of Municipalities, the statewide organization of city governments. He is a retired claims representative of State Farm Insurance.
He has been a tireless volunteer with the HydroFest boat races and is a past chairman of the races.
