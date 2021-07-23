Officials with two Marshall County volunteer fire departments have filed a lawsuit against the Marshall County Revenue Commissioner claiming fire fees have not been properly assessed and collected.
The Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and 4-C Volunteer Fire Department filed a lawsuit seeking to have the assessments, collection and distribution of fire fees done correctly.
Richard Lawson, chairman of the board of directors for Georgia Mountain VFD, said the departments are not asking for more money, simply for the process to be done the right way.
“We are seeing somewhere between 12 percent and 15 percent error in the assessment, collection and distribution,” Lawson said. “The biggest part of the problem with the error is the assessment.”
Over two years, Lawson said, the departments have not received nearly $36,000.
On Tuesday, Johnson issued a statement saying, “The Marshall County Revenue Commissioner’s Office has heard from several sources, including the media, that a suit has been filed against the Revenue Commissioner by the Georgia Mountain and 4-C volunteer fire departments complaining that not everyone and not all businesses are paying their share of the volunteer departments’ fire fee.
“At this time we have received no official notice of a filing. However, I am keenly aware of the tremendous amount of effort and time I and my office have poured into making the fire fees work accurately for the volunteer firemen and equitably for all taxpayers.
“Despite numerous hour-long meetings with the volunteer firemen and various meetings with (Marshall County Commission) Chairman (James) Hutcheson, the manufactured home inspector, three of our county commissioners and the county attorney, I have been unable to satisfy the volunteers.
“It has been my hope that any concerns would be resolved without hard feelings or taxpayer expense, and perhaps these may yet be. If not, it will be up to a court to determine the people’s intent with the volunteer fire department fire protection service fee.”
History
In 2013, a local act was passed by the Alabama Legislature which allowed the formation of fire districts within Marshall County. Each district required approval by the Marshall County Association of Fire Department and Rescue Squads and the Marshall County Commission. Once approved, the district required a petition signed by 5 percent of the eligible voters of the district to hold an election for approval of a $5 per month fire protection fee to be levied on every business, residence and dwelling in the district if approved by election. By law, all mobile homes, tiny homes, RV or other living structure, business, multi-use residential or business building or any business not occupied within the fire district is required to be assessed and charged a fire protection fee.
The funds collected would help the VFD repair, update and purchase new equipment and supplies and support the overall VFD operations.
In 2014, five districts including Hebron, Swearengin, Waterfront, 4-C and Georgia Mountain held elections and four approved the fire fee. Swearengin did not approve.
As of 2020, there are nine districts, with the additions of Douglas, Pleasant Grove, Nixon Chape, Grant and Ruth, to the original four.
Audits
In September 2019, Georgia Mountain VFD conducted a detailed financial audit of its 2015 through 2019 financial records to verify all expenses and income. The audit showed inconsistencies in the collection and disbursement of fire fee from the Marshall County Revenue Commissioner, Michael Johnson.
Specifically, Lawson said the amount collected and paid to Georgia Mountain VFD did not coincide with physical surveys and counts of businesses, dwellings and residences in the district’s coverage area. The VFD estimated the failure to collect all fees caused an annual shortfall of $16,000.
Lawson said the audit results were given to Jonson but “no meaningful response or action has been taken to date.”
4-C performed a similar audit in 2019 and 2020, comparing physical count verses funds received, and a comparison of GIS tax records against a physical survey to all buildings and residences. Inconsistencies were discovered, causing an annual shortfall of $20,000 in fire fee receipts. Again, all audit results were given to Johnson but no response or action has been taken, according to fire officials.
Lawson said a public records request was made to the Marshall County Revenue Commission seeking records relating to the assessment, collection and disbursement of all fire fees. Lawson said “as of present, no records have been produced” and Johnson said current “software did not support those types of reports” and would cost between $2,000 and $6,000 to create.
Johnson also allegedly told Lawson he had no annual reports accounting for the number of homes and businesses assessed the fire fee, the administration fee withheld for administering the legislation or the amount of money distributed to the respective districts.
In a statement provided to local media outlets, VFD officials said, “We have met with the Marshall County Revenue Commissioner on several occasions to address and remedy these issues and concerns. Despite substantial opportunities and time, the Marshall County Revenue Commissioner has failed to remedy or correct the issues.
As a result, the volunteer fire departments have no other option at this point other than to seek the assistance of the courts to compel the Marshall County Revenue Commissioner to properly administer and collect the fire protection service fee as he is required to do so by law.
The goal of our litigation is to achieve proper accountability from the Marshall County Revenue Commissioner of the fire protection service fee so that we can provide the best service possible to our districts.”
