The Class 5A, No. 10 Boaz volleyball team punched its ticket to the North Super Regional Tournament by beating Lincoln 25-23, 25-13, 26-24 in a Saturday, Oct. 17 subregional playoff match at Pirate Gymnasium.
Boaz meets East Limestone on Thursday morning at 11:30 in the regional quarterfinals at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. A win over the Indians would qualify Boaz for the AHSAA State Tournament.
Against Lincoln, Lydia Hitchcock collected 23 assists and four aces for the Lady Pirates, who improved to 52-13 by winning their 12th consecutive match.
Camille Ford contributed 11 kills and four blocks, and Amylia Langley had 12 digs and nine kills. Jazira Roberts finished with 16 digs while Emma Smith got 15.
“We had played Lincoln on Aug. 29 in the semifinals of their tournament that we won, so we knew what they had,” BHS head coach Lindsay Sullivan said.
“I emphasized to the girls that they needed to make the last time we played on our court for the season count.
“Lincoln is a good team and they were definitely not gonna give us the match. I knew they would play better than they did before. We pulled it off in three sets, not playing our best volleyball.”
