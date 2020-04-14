Minutes after an EF-2 tornado devastated southern parts of Boaz on Sunday, Mayor David Dyar’s phone started buzzing.
He had received several text messages, including a few from the mayors of Albertville, Guntersville, Arab and Douglas, and several other local leaders within Marshall and Etowah counties, offering support in any way possible.
A few moments later, his phone rang for the first time since the winds had calmed. It was Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, asking what he could do for the place where he was raised. Ainsworth and Sen. Clay Scofield spent Monday touring the damaged areas and speaking with residents.
“I’ve gotten so many texts and a calls,” Dyar said during the city council meeting Monday night. “So many have asked how they could help, if we needed anything … one even said, ‘Whatever you need, we’ll be there.’ That’s meant a lot, and I just want to say thank you to all of those.”
In a clean up effort that is expected to take weeks — if not months — to complete, Dyar said he’s been overwhelmed by the support of the community and appreciated everyone who’s taken part in helping Boaz rebound.
“It’s been a total team effort,” he said.
Each city department has played a vital role in the clean up effort, Dyar said, with the street, fire and police departments leading the way.
“I think they worked all night [Sunday] night getting the streets cleaned up the best they could,” Councilman Mike Matthews said.
But Dyar said there have been many more to lend a hand. Members of the parks and recreation department helped clear debris from U.S. Highway 431, and several more people from out of town were aiding in relief efforts.
“To go over to Lee Avenue, see people putting tarps out, that chose not to go to work to help out a friend, relative or neighbor … it said a lot about our community,” Dyar said. “It was a reflection of who we are as a community.”
Dyar was also thankful for the support of area churches.
“One [had members] handing out water; others were there just as spiritual advisors, which is just as important,” he said. “That’s a very important component of our community for the churches to be involved.”
Dyar also gave a special shoutout to Dale Morton, owner of Dale’s BBQ and Boaz Café.
“We set up a command post at the old water board building, and he brought his trailer over there,” Dyar said. “He fed members of the community and fed our employees, so I want to thank Dale for that.”
Many other restaurants and businesses have also served food and water to first responders, utility workers, clean up volunteers during the relief effort.
Seeing the community come together has been “remarkable,” Dyar said. He and the rest of the council extended their thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the storm. Councilman David Ellis was absent from the meeting. Dyar said the area in which his residence is located was “hit pretty hard.”
The city set up a “command center” to lead the cleanup. The center is located across from the Boaz Farmers Market on Line Avenue. If you would like to help, donate or be of assistance in any way, go to the command center to seek more information.
For anyone needing assistance who has been impacted by the storm, Red Cross, United Way and others are there to offer aid, as well.
Help is appreciated, but Dyar urged residents not to get out, drive around and simply observe damage — this hinders the cleanup initiative.
When helping clean up, Dyar also advised residents to wear masks and gloves and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Though easy to forget in such a difficult time, he said slowing the spread of COVID-19 remains a high priority.
In other business, the council voted to authorize Dyar to enter contract(s) with debris removal companies if necessary. Dyar said this action was taken to prepare to be reimbursed with grants from FEMA if the city had to use excess funds for clean up.
Dyar said he hoped it wouldn’t be necessary. Marshall County District 3 Commissioner David Kelley and Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar have offered to send equipment to help clean up, he said.
