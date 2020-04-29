Since everyone is quarantined, home gardening has become one of the fastest growing hobbies across Marshall County, according to Marshall County Extension Coordinator Kristen Roberson.
“Gardening is such a wonderful family experience,” Roberson said. “During these times when we are forced to be in close-quarters with our family members — let’s make it count! Gardening helps contribute to your family’s home food supply, can help contribute to your friends and neighbors’ needs, provides an outlet for stress, and helps teach youth responsibility and gardening practices that will benefit them their entire lives. Begin a new hobby—and enjoy the fruits (and vegetables) of your labor”
Roberson said the Alabama Extension Office website has a perfect article one could find much of the same information she would give about starting a garden at home. She said the article, “Planting Guide for Home Gardening in Alabama,” by: Kerry Smith, Mary Beth Musgrove, Joe Kemble, Ellen Bauske, David Williams, Dean Bond, is a resource any home gardener could use.
To have a successful home garden, the article stated to plan ahead and give constant attention. Choosing the garden’s location is imperative, and planting vegetables at the right time, using the right amount of fertilizer and controlling pests are also vital to a home garden’s success.
The garden’s site should be exposed to full sun, and the article stated the soil should be well drained and free of harmful chemicals, oil, ashes and mortar. One can improve a home garden’s soil by adding organic matter — compost, leaf mold or well-rotted sawdust, into it in the late fall.
Each county’s extension office has information about soil tests, and the article stated testing at least every three years is best. For most vegetables, the soil pH should be approximately 6.0 to 6.5, it stated. To be effective, lime must be mixed into the soil before planting. Long-season crops — tomatoes, cabbage, pepper, okra and potatoes — need the garden to have more fertilizer than short-season crops.
The article stated to get the “best available” seeds, and don’t seed “too thickly.” It stated to plant small seed, such as turnips and carrots, about 1⁄4- to 1⁄2-inch deep. Plant larger seed, such as beans, cucumbers and peas, about 1-inch deep. Use only stocky, healthy, fresh plants, and it stated to always water transplants to settle the soil around roots. Set tall plants deeper in the ground than it would normally grow.
In another article from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, “Gardening Gives Grounding to Alabamians Stuck at Home” by Katie Nichols and Justin Miller, it stated the Alabama Extension Home Grounds team is offering “Garden Chat,” which began on March 25 and will continue through May 27. Anyone can join the team for live visits Wednesdays via Zoom at 3 p.m. Also, “Smart Yard” webinars are available, and it stated the Master Gardener Helpline (877-252-4769) is also available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
For more information about gardening, visit Alabama Extension online at aces.edu and on Facebook, or for any questions, contact Regional Extension Agent for Home Grounds, Gardens and Pests Rhonda Britton at 256-690-8979 or by email at rcb0003@auburn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.