An improbable pass completion from Boaz quarterback Carter Lambert to running back Kadin Bennefield is the Built Ford Tough Play of the Week for games in week four of the AHSAA football season.
Alexander Ford in Boaz sponsors the new weekly feature in The Reporter.
On Sept. 18, the Pirates led Sardis 28-0 near the end of the first quarter of what resulted in a 38-0 homecoming triumph.
With Boaz facing a third-and-15 from its 23-yard line, a blitzing Sardis defender grabbed Lambert in the backfield and spun him around.
Instead of taking a sack, Lambert flung the ball in the direction of Bennefield, who caught it and took off for a 36-yard gain to the Sardis 41.
It was Bennefield’s only reception of the night. Lambert finished with 112 yards passing.
The Pirates’ margin of victory was their largest against Sardis since a 48-7 triumph in 2003.
