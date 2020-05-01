Dear Editor:
Community means neighbors, family, friends, church and school. It means where we work, the stores where we shop, the restaurants where we eat and the places we go to have fun. It’s the everyday moments, and probably the things I’ve taken for granted, that make me thankful to be a member of this community. COVID-19 has disrupted our community and forced changes on all of us, but these changes are to help keep us safe.
Safety is the top priority of the Tyson Foods plant in Albertville, where I serve as the plant manager. We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country and keeping thousands employed. We check worker temperatures and require they wear face coverings. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our break rooms, and we are deep cleaning our facilities every day. In March, we relaxed our attendance policy to encourage people to stay home when they’re sick and we continue to remind them to follow CDC guidelines at home as well as at work.
Our team members have mandatory health care coverage and we’ve made changes by waiving a five consecutive day waiting period for Short Term Disability and increased coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30, 2020, so employees can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, we’re waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps. We’ve waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine and are relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.
No one should be fearful to go to work. Because our plants are already focused on food safety efforts, I believe they’re one of the safest places for a person to be. I want everyone in this community to know that we are committed to maintaining a safe working environment at Tyson Foods in Albertville.
It’s during these times of uncertainty when communities come together to support and help one another.
Brad Massengale
Tyson Foods Plant Manager – Albertville
