BIRMINGHAM -- Making their first trip to the Final Four since 1985, the Fyffe Red Devils weren't going to make it a short trip to Birmingham.
Tuesday evening at Bill Harris Arena, the Fyffe Red Devils turned the tables on the top-ranked Cottage Hill Warriors, dominating the rebounding category while the duo of Brody Dalton and Parker Godwin seemed to score at will, lifting the Red Devils to a 63-47, and a berth in Friday's championship game.
The title game will be a rematch of this past fall's 3A football championship game, with the Red Devils taking on Montgomery Catholic, a 76-46 winner in their semifinal game against Winfield.
"We're excited," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said of the finals trip. "Our community is excited, but we're all just really, really proud of our kids. They played a great game."
Both teams struggled to score early on, but Brody Dalton worked inside for Fyffe, netting six points in the period to set the early tone. Cottage Hill appeared set to take the lead into the second after a step-back 3-pointer from Trent Thomas, but with less than six seconds left, Parker Godwin took the inbound pass, and went coast-to-coast for a buzzer-beating layup and a 10-9 Fyffe lead.
"The first quarter I got onto them," Thrash said of the early offensive struggles. "I thought we were getting all the shots we needed to get a lead, and we were missing the easy shots. So I just told them to settle in and make some shots, and of course, they did."
The late basket seemed to carry over into the second where Fyffe scored the first seven points, then kept their foot on the gas thanks to Godwin and Dalton. The duo combined for 18 points in the period as the Red Devils outscored the Warriors 26-11 in the frame to take a 36-20 lead into the locker room.
For the game, Dalton posted a game-high 25 points, while pulling in 11 rebounds. Godwin netted 20 for the Red Devils, while Micah Johnson chipped in with nine points.
"They're two very good players," Thrash said of his duo. "But it's not just them, we've got a cast of teammates that any night they can score. I'm real proud of them."
While Godwin and Dalton went off, the Fyffe defense held the inside duo of Trent and Tyler Thomas, a pair of 6-foot-6 brothers, to just 15 combined points. Guard Josh Bell led the Warriors in defeat, netting 23 points behind five 3-pointers. For the game, Fyffe held the high-scoring Warriors to 30.4 percent shooting from the field, including 8 of 25 on 2-point attempts.
"It was beautiful," Thrash said about the defense. "The way they played the game defensively, a lot of people don't see that part of the game, but I do, and it was really something to see."
The Red Devils also dominated the boards in the first half, out-rebounding Cottage Hill 24-12, with 12 of those Fyffe rebounds coming on the offensive end, leading to 13 second-chance points. For the game Fyffe enjoyed a 43-27 rebounding edge, finishing with 16 offensive rebounds and 20 second-chance points.
"We'd been seeing them where they crashed the boards," Thrash said. "We were going to try and take care of the boards ourselves. We're pretty good at that too, and we were able to compete with them, and maybe outplay them on the boards tonight."
The momentum from the second quarter surge continued into the second half, where the Red Devils opened the third on a 9-3 run, including a Brody Dalton steal and two-hand jam. An 18-12 advantage in the third stretched the lead to 22, allowing Fyffe to cruise the rest of the way.
With Cottage Hill out of the way, the Red Devils will now turn their attention to Friday's title game, the boys team's first trip to the championship game since 1950 when a squad led by DeKalb County Hall of Famers Julian Bethune and Eugene White starred the Red Devils. The Red Devils dropped that game by a 50-44 margin.
Montgomery Catholic will enter the game with a 21-5 record, and have rattled off 16-straight wins since a 5-5 start to the season. Tip-off for Friday's game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
"They're very athletic," Thrash concluded. "They've not played many games because of a variety of games in the times we live right now. But they've got a very energetic get after you kind of team, so we've got to make sure we can match their intensity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.