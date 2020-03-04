Albertville varsity boys head coach Patrick Harding hands a water bottle to his son, Dane, during the Aggies’ battle against Huffman in the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinals in February. If the Aggies return to the regional tournament next season, it will be in 7A. Their new area opponents are Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman. Oak Mountain beat Sparkman in the 7A Northeast Regional finals this year.