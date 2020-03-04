The AHSAA released the basketball areas for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons Tuesday morning.
The only area in The Reporter’s coverage zone that remains unchanged is Class 5A, Area 13, where Boaz, Crossville, Douglas and Sardis will battle for another two years.
Boaz’s girls and Crossville’s boys won area tournament championships in 2019 and 2020.
Albertville is reclassifying to 7A, and the Aggies’ first 7A area opponents include Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman. The teams are members of Area 7.
“We are looking forward to the challenge of competing in 7A,” Albertville varsity girls coach Matt Nelson said. “It will be different because we will be playing teams we are not very familiar with, but I think we are up to the challenge.
“Two of our losses this past year were to the 6A [Hazel Green] and 7A [Spain Park] state champions, so it doesn’t get much tougher than that. The biggest difference is you only have to win that first game in the area tournament, and you’re in Jacksonville.”
The Aggie girls won a program-record 24 games in 2019-20.
There is no subregional playoff round in 7A. Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to the regional tournament.
Albertville varsity boys coach Patrick Harding said Area 7 will likely cross with Area 6 in the regional tournament. Teams in Area 6 are Gadsden City, Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park and Vestavia Hills.
“We as a program are excited with the opportunity to compete in 7A,” Harding said. “We look at it as a challenge.
“To be honest, there isn’t a tremendous difference in 6A basketball and 7A basketball in our state. The biggest difference is the depth of quality players at 7A schools.
“Sparkman, Huntsville and Grissom are all really good basketball programs. Sparkman is consistently one of the top programs in Alabama. Huntsville has been a regional team the last two seasons, and Grissom has a young core of really talented players.
“I am really interested to see which of our guys gets in the gym and works to improve their game. It could be a long season if our veterans rest on what they’ve done in the past seasons. We are going to have to have some guys committed to being better.”
Albertville’s 2020-21 schedule will include games with traditional rivals Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Fort Payne and Etowah.
“We have added the three area opponents plus games with Gadsden City and a home game with Buckhorn,” Harding said. “We are not playing Scottsboro, Oxford and Alexandria this season.”
The new areas for the other teams in The Reporter’s coverage area are:
Class 5A, Area 14: Guntersville, Brewer and Fairview
Class 3A, Area 12: Geraldine, Collinsville, Glencoe and Hokes Bluff
Class 3A, Area 14: Asbury, Fyffe, Plainview and Sylvania
Class 2A, Area 11: West End, Cleveland, Locust Fork and Southeastern
Geraldine’s girls competed in a 3A area against Pisgah the last two seasons. The Eagles won three consecutive state championships. The Bulldogs’ new area features 2A girls state champion Collinsville, which is moving up to 3A for the first time. Pisgah is reclassifying to 2A.
Asbury and Fyffe are moving up to 3A for the first time and jumped into an area with Plainview and Sylvania. In the final basketball poll of the 2019-20 season, Plainview’s boys were ranked No. 2 in 3A while Fyffe’s boys were No. 2 in 2A.
Head coach Neal Thrash guided Fyffe to a school-record 31 wins.
Basketball areas for the other schools in Marshall County are:
Class 6A, Area 15: Arab, Buckhorn, Fort Payne and Scottsboro
Class 4A, Area 14: DAR, Madison County, New Hope and North Jackson
Class 3A, Area 13: Brindlee Mountain, Holly Pond, J.B. Pennington and Susan Moore
