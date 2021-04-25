Gracie Stucky’s senior basketball season had a bit of a fairy-tale element to it.
Stucky was the Class 1A state tournament MVP after helping Skyline win its first state championship, and an all-state selection and a Class 1A Player of the Year award followed.
Now Stucky’s basketball dream is set to continue on the collegiate level.
Stucky will continue her playing career at Snead State Community College in Boaz. She signed with the school during a signing ceremony at Skyline High School on Thursday.
“I went and visited, and I just liked it. I’m a homebody, and I didn’t want to go too far,” Stucky said. “I visited the campus and it’s small, everyone seems to know everyone there. I just think it’ll be a little (bigger) than high school right now, which will be an easy adjustment.”
Stucky won’t have to adjust her game for her new team, which plays an up-tempo style. Stucky said Snead State coach Jason Shields wants her to continue to use her strengths, one of which is getting to the basket off the dribble.
“Coach said they like to get to the goal, and that’s mainly what I do,” Stucky said. “He said I would be a big help in their offense getting to the goal.”
Stucky averaged a team-high 21 points and 5.2 assists while also averaging four rebounds per game this season for the Class 1A state champion Vikings. Stucky, a three-year starter, helped Skyline post a school-record 30 wins and win area and regional championships on the way the Vikings winning the state title. Stucky totaled 17 points, six assists, seven rebounds and six steals during No. 1-ranked Skyline’s 60-38 win over Linden in the state semifinals and posted 19 points, three assists and six rebounds during a 54-41 win over No. 6 Marion County 54-41 in the state finals.
“It’ll be tough to replace her. She had the ball in her hands 90 percent of the time, and she led us on the defensive end,” said Skyline head coach Ronnie McCarver. “She progressed every year and you could see her becoming the leader of the team. When you’ve got somebody (leading) like that, you can’t complain. She had in her mind what we were going to do, and she made sure we did it.”
Stucky played in two state championship games and four Northeast Regionals during her career while finishing with more than 1,500 career points.
“Snead is getting a really good player,” McCarver said of Stucky. “She’s going to work hard every day. She’s going to give you the same thing — 100 percent — everyday at practice or games.”
The University of West Alabama offered Stucky a scholarship a few weeks ago, but Stucky felt sticking with her commitment to Snead State was better for her basketball future.
“I think I’ll get more playing time at Snead and that’ll help me,” said Stucky of the school her mother Gretchen (Prince) Wilbanks, the former Paint Rock Valley standout and 1993 Class 1A Player of Year, played for in the mid-1990s. “I think West Alabama has five or six seniors that get to return because of COVID, so I just felt it would be better to go to Snead and get the experience and get better and then maybe go to West Alabama or somewhere else after that.”
Stucky joins a Snead State program that already includes fellow Jackson County products Sarah Morgan of North Jackson and Madison Myers of Pisgah.
Stucky enrolled at Skyline as an eighth-grader after living in Huntsville, and she said the school quickly became “home.”
“I’ll never forget anything from Skyline,” Stucky said. “I haven’t gone here my whole life, but it feels like I have. It’s going to be sad to leave. It’s been fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.