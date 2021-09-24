Steven Reid “Pops” Robertson Sr.
Grant
Steven Reid “Pops” Robertson, Sr., 64, of Grant, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Gina Robertson; children, Connie Robertson, Sandy Holliday (Shane), Marjorie Harvard (Claude), Danny Absher, David Absher, Candy Robertson, Steven Robertson, Jr., Richard Robertson and Cole Duncan; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Melanie Taylor (Jimmy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Becky “Charlotte” Heflin
Boaz
Becky “Charlotte” “Maw-Maw Becky” Heflin, 71, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Rev. David Lackey and Kenneth Williams will officiate. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 until 8 at the church. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by five grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; stepdaughter, Tanya Ward; daughter-in-law, Teresa Heflin; sister, Guylene Cook; brother, Tom (Miriam) Jimmerson; three nieces; two nephews; and a host of special extended family and grandchildren.
Janet Townson
Guntersville
Janet Townson, 68, of Guntersville, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Croft officiating. Burial followed at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Janet is survived by her husband, Charles Townson; her sisters, Shan Raymond, Carolyn Combs and Trigger and Missi Moore and her husband Jamie; her brothers-in-law, Jimmy Townson, Kenneth Townson, and Gary Townson and his wife Kelly; and her beloved nieces and nephews.
Johnie B. Wright
Orrville formerly of Albertville
Johnie B. Wright, 93, of Orrville, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster.
Graveside services were Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville with Pastor Jeff Ball officiating. Auble Funeral Home assisted the family.
Memorials may be made to South Main St. Church of God, 261 S. Main St., Rittman, OH 44270.
Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at www.aublefuneralhome.com.
Survivors include his daughter, Brenda (Gary) Mast, of Orrville; three sons, Billy (Sharon) Wright, of Wooster, Johnnie J. (Carrie Lycans) Wright, of Creston, and Samuel Wright, of Marshallville; son-in-law, Albert Snyder, of Marshallville; daughter-in-law, Fay Wright, of Apple Creek; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dale Rasley and Juanita (Jack) Ashley, both of Huntsville, and Nadine (Edward) Walsh, of Joliet, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen Slaton
Albertville
Karen Slaton, 62, of Albertville, died Sept. 22, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Steven Swords officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Angela Claborn (Kyle) and Michelle Driver (Dewey); sister, Diane Centers (James); and nine grandchildren.
Kimberle Ann Krach
Boaz
Kimberle Ann Krach died Sept. 15, 2021.
A celebration of Kim’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Clovis, NM. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Tim Krach; daughter, Kelli Watterson (Kevin), Texas; one grandson; parents; T. J. and Saundra Watson, New Mexico, and Sharon Krach, of New Mexico, sister, Michelle Peterson (Paul), of Texas and Bridgett Kealing, of New Mexico; stepbrother, Dean Kuhlmann (Ann), of Texas; and a host of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
Rex Hard
Huntsville
Rex Hard, 88, of Huntsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his daughters, Janice Hard Crowson (Stan) and Julie Violet Sutphin; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Brashers Chapel Church. Burial will follow in adjoining cemetery. Rev. Dana Workman will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 4 until 5 at the church, before the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Clara Joy Morgan
Crossville
Clara Joy Morgan, 88, of Crossville, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Her funeral service was Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter. Rev. Deon Black officiated the service.
She is survived by her sister, Kate Rowell (J. Don); and her nephews, Ronny and Donny Rowell.
Tonny Baker
Albertville
Tonny Baker, 61, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine Baker; sons, Dustin Baker, Josh Baker and Michael Mathis (Angela); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Terry Baker (Minea) and David Baker (Sylvia).
Sebastian Miguel
Boaz
Sebastian Miguel, 72, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McRae Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m.
Mr. Miguel is survived by his wife, Catarina Miguel; daughters, Ana Miguel, of Boaz, and Angelina Cadle, of Jacksonville; sons, Juan Miguel, of Boaz, Francisco Miguel, of North Carolina, Antinio Miguel, of Michigan, and Miguel Jeimenez, of Guatemala; a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters.
Ruby Jo Tiller
Hoover, formerly of Boaz
Ruby Jo Tiller, 92, of Hoover, formerly of Boaz, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White will officiate the service. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Tim) Sutherland; sons, Barry Tiller (Sherrie) and Paul Tiller (Velva); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Brock.
Thomas Charles Black
Crossville
Thomas Charles Black, 84, of Crossville, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Union Grove Cemetery. Bro. Dustin Brock will officiate. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Black; son, Marty Black; two sisters; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family has requested no flowers, no visitation and no food. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Union Grove Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 373, Crossville, Al. 35962.
Marty Bryson Horton
Boaz
Marty Bryson Horton, 91, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 27,2021, at noon in the chapel of McRae Funeral Home with Bro. Aaron Johnson and Bro. Jonathan Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow in the Blountsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family requests adherence to the current health restrictions of masks and social distancing. Please save your hugs and handshakes for healthier and happier times.
Mrs. Horton is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Myra Bryson, of Athens, Don and Deena Bryson, of Rainbow City, Doug and Cheryl Bryson, of Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Shirley Nelson, of Birmingham; sisters and brother-in-law, Joy Price, of Pell City, and Geneil and Dewayne Miller, of Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to 1st Baptist Church of Boaz Legacy Fund, Alabama Eye Foundation or the charity of your choice.
