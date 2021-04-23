Top-ranked Russellville proved to be too much for visiting Boaz on Friday night, with the hosts bringing an end to the Pirates season with a sweep in the opening round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs.
Russellville downed the Pirates by final scores of 11-0 and 14-3 to advance to the second round.
In the opener, the hosts jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the first and second innings, then blowing the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the third inning for the 11-0 final after the game was stopped due to the run rule in the fifth inning.
Kylan Hornbuckle had a single and a walk to lead the Boaz offense in the game, as the Pirates were held to just five singles in the game.
In the nightcap, Russellville again wasted little time getting on the board and take a big lead, plating six runs in the top of the first, scoring runs in five of the six innings.
Hornbuckle continued his strong day at the plate for the Pirates in the nightcap, going 2 for 4 with a solo home run and two runs scored, while Noah Long added two hits and RBI from the lead-off spot. Daniel Posey added the final RBI for the Pirates.
Boaz ends its season with a 15-14 mark, while Russellville will play the winner of the Corner-Ramsey series.
