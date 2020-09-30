With two days left until it expired, Gov. Kay Ivey extended the current safer-at-home order and mask mandate for five more weeks through Sunday, Nov. 8.
Ivey said she understood the frustration many people have felt under the mandate but believes having it remain in place will help keep voters and poll workers safe from COVID-19 on Election Day.
“I look forward to being able to lift the mask order as much as you do,” she said at a press conference Wednesday. “The reason we’re extending this order until after the election on Nov. 3 is because it’s important to have a safe environment for poll workers and citizens to vote in-person.”
Since enacted July 16, Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the mask mandate has been effective in lowering the rate of cases across the state.
“During the past few weeks, Alabama has made real progress,” Ivey said. “Thankfully, we didn’t have a surge in COVID-19 cases following Labor Day. The fact is our mask order that we imposed on July 16 is working and the numbers speak for themselves.”
She mentioned comments made by White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx commending Alabama on its mask wearing saying it may have saved countless lives.
Birx had also recommended the mask order be extended to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“To those who want to see the mask orders go away, I’m asking you to please be patient a little while longer,” Ivey said. “Folks, as much as we'd all like to get back to normal, I would hate to see us pull back too quickly and negate the progress we’ve made … by risking another spike due to a false sense of security…”
Though the state has added roughly 1,000 cases per day over the past two weeks, Harris said he was pleased with the downward trend of case numbers and deaths seen in September.
“This mask ordinance is working,” he said. “It works, and we have evidence of that.”
Ivey also announced changes to the safer-at-home order to allow people to visit and care for their loved ones living in long-term care facilities. Each patient will now be allowed one caregiver or visitor with them at a time unless there are “compelling reasons” to limit access, she said.
“These health orders have never prevented someone from accompanying a loved one into a hospital if they are a caregiver or needed to help make decisions on behalf of the loved one,” Ivey said. “... Unfortunately, there has been much confusion over this and my office has heard too many reports of people that are being left without access to a caregiver. So I want to be crystal clear today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.