This is an opinion piece.
Sometime over the past decade, Philip Formby shared with me his vision for the expansion and growth of the Albertville Parks and Recreation Department and the Albertville Recreation Center. At the time, Philip was in the midst of a long tenure as the city’s parks and rec director.
Oh, me of little faith doubted Philip’s vision would become a reality, but thankfully, Philip never stopped believing.
The Albertville Recreation Center gave way to Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, a sports, leisure, wellness and entertainment venue featuring 16 tennis courts, 14 outdoor turf fields, a 7,500-person capacity amphitheater, an eight-lane indoor competition pool, an outdoor water park, playgrounds, an RV park and a 103,000-square foot community recreation center that includes hardwood courts, a two-story fitness center, concessions, locker rooms and conference/party rooms.
In September, Philip received the Good Neighbor Award, which is given to someone who goes above and beyond in helping bring tourism to Marshall County.
In a Facebook post saluting Philip, SMPA wrote: “Philip has shown tremendous leadership throughout the construction phase of Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, and we are extremely grateful to have him on our Team.
“His vision for the park was an instrumental reason why we will have one of the best facilities in the entire country. Thank you for your dedicated service. Philip we’re so proud of you.”
This summer, Philip officially retired from the city after spending 25 years in its parks and recreation department. He’s now transitioned into the role of senior director of operations for SMPA. He works for Sports Facilities Management, the company that manages SMPA.
I appreciate Philip and his friendship, as well as the working relationship we enjoyed during his tenure as parks and recreation director.
I’ve interviewed him in his old office, on the ballfields, in the gym and at the pool to gather information for stories. Philip was always eager to talk about the employees, players, coaches and volunteers who made the Albertville Parks and Recreation Department a success.
Philip thrived in his role as parks and rec director, and I know he’ll do the same in his position with SMPA. He’s dedicated his life to serving his hometown and pursuing the best recreational and leisure opportunities possible for Albertville residents to enjoy.
I look forward to seeing what Philip and all the staff of Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater can accomplish for Albertville, Sand Mountain and the surrounding area.
Shannon J. Allen is the publisher and editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
