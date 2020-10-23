Mayor Tracy Honea and the Albertville City Council present a plaque to Philip Formby saluting him for his 25 years of service in the city’s parks and recreation department. Formby retired from the city and now serves as senior director of operations for Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater. From left are council members Ben McGowan, Ray Kennamer, Charles Bailey and Nathan Broadhurst; Formby; council member Jill Oakley; and Honea.