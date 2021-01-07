Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will not call people wanted on warrants and will never ask for money over the phone.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said a scam going on in the county does just that. Guthrie said a person identifying himself as “Deputy Sheriff Mark Andrew” has been calling residents and asking them to wire money as a way to avoid being arrested on old warrants.
“No one will ever call you from our office like this,” Guthrie said. “Recalling warrants doesn’t exist. Our office would never call and ask anyone to wire money.”
Andrew asks people to make monetary transfers through the Dollar General or Walmart stores.
“If you receive one of these calls, simply hang up and notify our office at 256-582-2034,” Guthrie said.
The Sheriff’s Office does not have a deputy named Mark Andrew currently on staff, Guthrie said.
Anyone who has a legitimate warrant out for their arrest can expect a deputy to visit their home in an attempt to take him or her into custody.
If the suspect cannot be located at the given address, Guthrie said deputies will input the person’s information in the National Crime Information Center, a nationwide database. If at any time in the future the person in stopped by law enforcement, the warrant will pop up.
“Say they got stopped for a traffic violation,” Guthrie said. “When their license number is run, law enforcement will get notification that the person is wanted on a warrant.
“This goes for misdemeanor and felony warrants and all.”
