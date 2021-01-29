Monica Todd has a servant’s heart. It showed Thursday morning when she and her husband, Joel, presented Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims with a $20,000 donation.
Todd said while she has no family connection with law enforcement, she felt led by God to donate to the Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver and Reserve Deputy programs.
“My husband and I started donating what we could here and there,” Monica said. “Then God put it on my heart to get some shirts made up to sell. Things kept getting bigger and bigger … and kept going.”
She had an original goal of collecting $20,000, but the onset of Covid-19 shutdowns brought worries of not meeting the goal.
As of noon Wednesday, Monica had gathered $18,000 and had an oversized ceremonial check printed. Two hours later, a $2,000 donation came in to meet her personal goal.
“God has been all over this,” she said.
Thursday, Sims and various members of his command staff gathered to accept the check, and then presented the Todds with the department’s Citizen of the Year award.
“I want to thank them for all they have done,” Sims said. “We accept this donation in memory of her father, Jerry Slaton Sr.
“In the past 10 to 12 months, they have done an outstanding job of getting the word out about the Reserve Deputy program and Project Lifesaver. We thank you.”
Project Lifesaver provides wristbands equipped with tracking capabilities to residents of all ages with cognitive disabilities, such as those with Alzheimer’s, dementia or autism. Currently 28 people are enrolled in the program in Marshall County.
The Reserve Deputy Program provides volunteers who train to work as volunteers with the Sheriff’s Department. The men and women provide backup for deputies as needed. Currently there are 21 members. Just this week, many of them are manning checkpoints at the Marshall County Health Department during their Covid-19 vaccine clinic.
All reserve deputies are responsible for purchasing their own equipment, Sims said.
“We don’t have a budget for the Reserve Deputy program,” he said. “Any donations we get will be used to offset their costs.”
Monica asked the donation be split 50/50 between the two programs.
“We have been blown away by the response to our collection,” Monica said. “Everyone I talked to said they would help except for one business owner, and that person couldn’t because Covid had taken such a toll on his business he was forced to close.”
Monica sold T-shirts, hoodies, ball caps, face masks and bracelets to raise funds. She also held a raffle for signed college football memorabilia.
“Every time I sold a shirt, I delivered it myself,” she said. “Everyone has a story. Maybe they had a child with autism or they had a loved one working in law enforcement. Hearing their stories is amazing.
“We had one 4-year-old who lives with his grandmother. He has autism. Grandma said he was like Houdini. He just runs off.
“She said being able to be part of Project Lifesaver has given her peace of mind.”
Sims said the program was pressed into service about two weeks ago with a man who had wandered away from home.
“We responded immediately,” he said. “The family had a direct number to call so they didn’t have to wait for a report to be made, and someone to call someone else.
“We were in the process of setting up the tracking equipment when one of our deputies happened to see him walking in a convenience store parking lot.
“It is a very effective program.”
Joel – himself a member of the Reserve Deputy program - said receiving the Citizen of the Year award was humbling.
“We are very honored to be recognized. I am proud to be part of the Reserve Deputy program,” he said. “The whole department is outstanding.
“The sheriff we have now, his word matters. I believe his heart is truly in the job.”
Sims said he tries to have his deputies involved in the community as much as possible.
“To have someone go out on their own like this to help us means a lot to me,” Sims said. “I’m humbled. Monica’s a very caring individual.”
