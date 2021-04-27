Boaz City Councilmen inspected the city’s newest addition to the fire department during a meeting Monday.
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said his department took delivery of a new brush truck Monday and brought it to the council meeting for council members to see.
“It has a 300-gallon capacity,” Beck said. “Side nozzles let us spray down and away from the truck on brush fires. There is a water cannon mounted on the front that is remotely operated.”
Some finishing touches are planned, including the installation of a winch which is on backorder and hose bed covers.
Communications devices are also on the list of last-minute installations, Beck said.
“We hope to have it ready for service by Monday,” Beck said. “Our guys need to get familiar with it and how to operate it before we put it in service. We could use it in a pinch, but it doesn’t have a radio installed yet.”
The truck cost $144,325.
Beck said he hoped to schedule a trip to Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisc., in May to go over specifications of a new pumper truck with builders.
“It is a first step,” Beck said. “They won’t start building it then, but we will go over all the specs and what we want on the truck.”
Beck also reminded councilmen the city will begin monthly testing of tornado sirens on the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. The first test is scheduled for May 5, weather permitting.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Scheduled two public hearings for 6 p.m. May 10 at the Boaz Senior Center. The first hearing will be to hear a new zoning ordinance. Anyone for or against the ordinance may speak during the meeting. The second hearing is to hear a request to rezone property at 12595 Alabama 168 owned by Randy Gilliland from agricultural to B-3 General Business District.
• Approved paying $1.6 million in payable vouchers. All vouchers are on display at City Hall for public viewing.
• Hired Kaylee Windsor as a full-time magistrate.
• Hired Michael Turner Jr. as a full-time police officer and Dakota Glenn as a full-time jailer/dispatcher.
• Hired Chris Saint as a full-time parks and recreation worker.
• Appointed Chris Alexander to the Boaz Planning Commission with a term expiring Dec. 1, 2026; Chad Cofield to the Boaz City School Board with a term expiring April 26, 2026; and Ashley Greer to the Downtown Design Committee with a term expiring Sept. 13, 2025. Councilman Josh Greer abstained from voting on Ashley Greer’s appointment.
• Adopted a resolution appointing an additional municipal judge for the city of Boaz Municipal Court.
