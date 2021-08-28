The West End Patriots picked up their first win of the season and their first win under new coach Derrick Sewell, dominating host Pleasant Valley 39-14 in a game that was delayed by weather multiple times, but saw the Patriots score twice on special teams.
The Patriots got multiple touchdowns from Thad Pearce and Isaiah Roberson in the win, evening up their record at 1-1 on the season.
After falling behind early, the Patriots evened up the game 6-6 when quarterback Ty Jones found a wide open Pearce for a 44-yard strike, then the Patriots took the lead for good later in the first when Jake Edwards returned a punt 57-yards for a score and a 13-6 lead after one.
West End added to their lead when Isaiah Roberson surged in from six yards out to make it 19-6, before the game went into a weather delay.
Following the lengthy delay, the Patriots got another big special teams play, this time from Pearce, who took the opening kick of the second half 74 yards for a touchdown to make it 25-6, putting the Patriots in full control. After another score from each team, Roberson capped the scoring with a 21-yard scamper for the final margin.
The Patriots will play their first home game next week when they play host to Spring Garden.
This story will be updated when complete statistics and scoring plays are available to The Reporter.
