JACKSONVILLE – A familiar face is returning to Jacksonville State Football as a member of John Grass' coaching staff.
Greg Stewart, who served as the Gamecocks defensive coordinator from 2000-10, will be Grass' defensive line coach beginning in the 2021 spring season. He returns to JSU after spending five of the past 10 years at the FBS level - the last three as South Alabama's defensive coordinator.
The latest stint in Stewart's third at JSU, who gave him his first coaching job in 1989. He was an assistant during JSU's final seasons at the Division II level and in the beginning of the Gamecocks' transition to Div. I. He helped JSU to four NCAA Div. II Playoff Appearances and to the National Championship Game twice, with the 1992 team winning the school's first title.
After two seasons at Delta State, Stewart returned to JSU in 2000 and coordinated the JSU defense for 11 seasons. His second tenure saw JSU produce 13 All-Americans and 34 all-conference players on the defensive side of the ball. He also had six defensive players sign with NFL teams during that 11-year run.
He guided the Gamecocks to three FCS Playoff Appearances and the 2010 team earned the program's highest Div. I ranking to that point, when it spent two weeks ranked No. 2 in both FCS polls. That 2010 season also saw JSU open the season with a 49-48, double-overtime win at Ole Miss and then resulted in the program's first at-large bid into the FCS Playoffs.
Stewart's defense was dominant in JSU's move to the Ohio Valley Conference in 2003. The Gamecocks led the OVC in total defense twice and in rushing defense two other times, winning the conference title in each of their first two seasons in the league. In JSU's first eight years in the league, Stewart's defense also led the league in scoring defense, pass defense, pass efficiency defense, red zone defense and third- and fourth-down conversion defense multiple times.
Stewart's last run at JSU ended in 2011, when he accepted the defensive coordinator position at Louisiana. He orchestrated the Ragin' Cajuns defense for two seasons, leading them to a pair of nine-win seasons and back-to-back wins in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
He then went to Central Arkansas, where he was the Bears' defensive coordinator for four seasons. He helped UCA to a combined 33-15 record that included a 24-3 record in Southland Conference play in his final three seasons. Stewart led the Bears to the 2017 SLC Championship and two berths in the FCS Playoffs. In his final season at UCA, he had three players earn All-America honors and eight receive All-SLC accolades.
From UCA, Stewart made the move to South Alabama in 2018, when he followed head coach Steve Campbell in the move from UCA. He spent three seasons as the Jaguars' defensive coordinator.
In his first year running the Jaguar defense, the unit featured five individuals ranked among the top 10 in the Sun Belt Conference statistical rankings along with five players who earned all-league recognition at the end of the season. His second season saw three more All-SBC selections from a defense that finished in the top half of the Sun Belt in five different categories.
Stewart also worked at Delta State from 1998-99, serving as defensive coordinator as the Statesmen went 14-7 over that stretch including qualifying for the NCAA Division II playoffs his first season with the program after winning the Gulf South Conference title.
He is a native of Hartselle, Ala., and a 1988 graduate of Troy State, where he earned his bachelor's in sociology and history. He earned four letters as a defensive lineman at Troy, where he was a part of national championship teams in both 1984 and 1987. He helped the Trojans go 40-8-1 overall and 29-3 in Gulf South action.
