In an offensive slugfest, the Albertville Aggies put together a late surge to pull out a thrilling 17-11 victory over Guntersville on Tuesday afternoon.
The two teams combined for 26 hits in the game.
Albertville jumped out a big early lead, plating four in the first, three in the third, and one in the fourth to jump out to a quick 8-1 lead.
But Guntersville did not go quietly, battling back with a pair in the bottom of the fourth, three in the fifth and single runs in the sixth and seventh to knot the game at 8-8.
Albertville appeared to take control in the eight, plating three, but the Wildcats answered back with three of their own in the bottom of the inning to make it 11-11 heading to the ninth.
That's when the Aggies put the game out of reach for good, tallying six times in the frame to close out the win.
Guntersville were plagued by 10 errors in the loss.
Caleb Champion and Hayden Howard each belted home runs for the Aggies in the win, with Champion driving in five runs and each collecting three hits.
Guntersville were paced by Chandler Hampton, who collected two hits, including a home run, two walks, and drove in four. Evan Taylor, Sam Canady, and Hunter Taylor each drove in a pair in the loss.
Alex Johnson earned the win on the hill for Albertville, giving up seven hits over 4.1 innings, while fanning seven.
Collin Gentle and Jackson Adcock combined to throw 8.1 innings for Guntersville, striking out seven.
