You may have heard of business campaigns to “shop local” to support hometown communities. Voting in local elections may be just as, if not more, important.
While many are preoccupied with national news and political concerns, they fail to realize how much local government can impact their daily lives more so than what goes on in Washington.
Cities and towns fail when their representatives and leaders aren’t held accountable and are allowed to remain in office based solely on their name recognition.
That being said, many of the towns on Sand Mountain have had great leadership, so much so that there wasn’t a need to hold an election, like in Albertville, or to only hold a partial one for a handful of council seats, like in Sardis City.
Whether you’re happy with the way things are or think they need to change, the best way to let your voice be heard is by getting out and voting.
A good community doesn’t only need good people, but active citizens who are invested in the success of everyone else.
The time to worry about the federal government will come in November.
The Reporter encourages all its readers to get out and vote local this Tuesday.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board.
