A Crossville man remains in the Marshall County Jail on sex abuse charges.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said David Brian Musgrove, 33, of Crossville, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 years old.
He was booked into the county jail under no bond.
Guthrie said the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center and the Department of Human Resources assisted in the investigation.
