You may have seen free-roaming cats in your area and wondered who they belong to.
Some people refer to them as feral cats, but they are increasing referred to as “community” cats because not all of them are feral. Some are cats who are lost and cannot be identified to get them back home.
God’s Feral Felines is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit group committed to making a difference in the lives of owned and unowned cats in Marshall County. The organization has sterilized more than 3,100 cats and has three programs:
• Feral Cat Program: more than 1,500 cats have been spayed or neutered since October of 2013. Female cats can have 3 litters each year, this translates to thousands of kittens who will not be born to die early or live the difficult, dangerous, and often painful adult feral life.
• Kitty Program: because Marshall County has no low-cost spay or neuter clinics, God’s Feral Felines is actively tackling this problem by subsidizing spay and neuter costs for those who cannot afford to pay the entire amount.
• Kitten Rescue Program: this program began in 2016 when PetSmart asked for kittens to put up for adoption. The partnership created new opportunities for more kittens to be rescued.
God’s Feral Felines does not take or place owned pet cats. If you need to place your cat for some reason, you are encouraged to do so with a family member, friend, co-worker or by contacting a traditional rescue group in our area.
You can support God’s Feral Felines in efforts to reduce local cat populations by donating through the website: www.gffcats.org. The organization is also hosting a Bonfire shirt drive fundraiser from Sept. 25 – Oct. 4.
Shirts are available in nine styles in a variety of colors. They can be purchased by visiting www.bonfire.com/support-gods-feral-felines.
