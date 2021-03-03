The annual Etowah County baseball tournament has been pushed back a day, according to West End head coach Joe Payne.
West End, who is set to host the three-day event, announced the change Tuesday evening, pushing the tournament from Wednesday to Friday, to Thursday to Saturday.
The biggest change to the schedule is all of Saturday's games are now two hours earlier than had been planned, with Saturday's championship game now scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
The tournament features six teams divided into two pools of three teams, with each team playing a pair of games in their pool, one against each of the other two teams. Friday’s final games will see the teams take on their pool counterparts, with the championship game scheduled for 7 p.m.
Host West End will be in Pool B, and is scheduled to play both its pool games on Friday, with a 4 p.m. start against Glencoe, and then a 7 p.m. start against Hokes Bluff. West End enters the tournament with a 1-2 record in the early going, with that one win coming in a 10-0 shutout of Coosa Christian last week, where Ty Taylor tossed a five-inning perfect games.
In Pool A, the Sand Mountain area is represented by Sardis, who are grouped with Southside Gadsden and Gaston. The Lions pool games are split among Thursday and Friday, with the Lions scheduled to open their tournament Thursday at 7 p.m. against Southside, and then a 1 p.m. game on Friday against Gaston.
For more information on the tournament, including tickets, and field location, please contact West End High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.