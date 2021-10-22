This is a Faith column.
Last time we took a look at how God loves all people and desires them all to be saved. He provided the way of salvation through the death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It is up to each individual as to whether he or she will accept Christ, yielding to him in obedience.
Before we take a look at how to intercede for the lost, it is necessary to understand what is it that is keeping people from being saved.
The first and most obvious reason is that people have not heard the Gospel. “How can they call on Him they have not believed in? And how can they believe without hearing about Him? And how can they hear without a preacher?” (Romans 10:14) There are those in parts of the world that have no churches or missionaries to tell them the good news. It doesn’t seem fair that there are states and cities in America where there seems to be a church on almost every corner while in other parts of the world there is only one missionary family or church per hundreds of thousands of people for whom Jesus died.
While there are those in foreign lands that have not heard the Gospel, there are those in North American who have yet to hear the Gospel as well. You may ask how that is possible with so many churches and ministries.
The first reason is that according to the late Dr. Roy Fish, too many churches have reversed the Great Commission from “go and tell” to “come and hear.” In other words, if you want to hear the Gospel, you must come inside our church building. Dr. Fish went on to say this, “Why do we expect lost people to come inside our building when half of our members don’t even come?”
Let me be clear that I believe we should continue to invite the lost to come to our church building for various services and events because some will come, but we must be innovative in looking for ways to get the Gospel to those who will not come to our building. I am grateful for the number of churches that are beginning to do so.
The second reason is that some have watered down the Gospel to the point that it is no longer the Gospel. In many cases, this is done so as not to offend anyone. There may be much talk of the love of God, and of course his love is great, but his love is only one side of the coin. God’s holiness and his attitude toward sin is the other side of the coin that is also part of the Gospel. This latter part is excluded or watered down.
A third reason is that for the gospel to be effective, it must be presented in power, in the Holy Spirit, and with deep conviction. Paul rejoiced at the certainty of the salvation of those in Thessalonica because he knew it was presented to them not just in words, but in power, in the Holy Spirit, and with deep conviction. (I Thessalonians 1:5) Every church or individual does not share the Gospel in such a way.
A fourth reason is that of the millions of Christians in North America, it is estimated that only about five percent have ever shared the Gospel with anyone. Is it no wonder that more are not being saved? We need to remember that every person we share the Gospel with will not be saved, but if we never share the Gospel, we can be certain that no one will be saved. Our responsibility is to share the Gospel not in word only, but in power, in Holy Spirit, and with a deep conviction that the Gospel is powerful to save anyone. Too often we present the Gospel, thinking that this person is not interested or will not be saved.
Part of our plan in praying for the lost is to pray about these issues mentioned above. First, we should ask the Lord to raise up missionaries to go the foreign lands. Matthew 9: 37-38 says, “Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.’ “ Miss Bertha Smith used to say that many preacher boys had been called to the mission field, but they simply refused to go. I suspect she was right, and it is not just preacher boys.
How should we pray for the lost in North America? Pray for your own church to be a “go and tell” church and not just a “come and hear.” Pray that your pastor would have a heart beat for the lost. The evangelistic zeal of a church will rise no higher than the zeal of the pastor.
Pray that your church and pastor would not water down the Gospel, but that they would present it not in word only, but in power, in the Holy Spirit, and with deep conviction that it can transform lives. And finally pray that you will have a burden for the lost and a boldness to share your faith. As we mentioned last time about concentric circles, this begins with those in your network of relationships.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
