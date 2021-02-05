Tuesday-Wednesday, February 9-10
• Marshall Medical Center North is having a blood drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday. Donors will receive a gift of Valentine candy and have a chance to win a new fire pit.
Wednesday, February 10
• Victory Baptist Church in Guntersville is having a chicken giveaway beginning at 4:30 p.m. Contact the church for more details.
Ongoing, February 12-21
• Whole Backstage Theater in Guntersville will be performing “Crimes of the Heart.” To view show times and purchase tickets, go to wholebackstage.com.
Sunday-Wednesday, February 21-24
• Sardis Baptist Church will be hosting its spring revival with evangelist Sam Moore. On Sunday, there will be a service at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday- Wednesday.
Ongoing
• Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will resume its Divorce Care meetings each Tuesday, Feb. 9 through May 4 at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held via Zoom. Call 256-593-3552 or 256-738-2455 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.