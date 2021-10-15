Areas received 12 inches of rain in less than 4 hours
In less than four hours, Marshall County’s District 1, which includes parts of Arab and Union Grove, received anywhere from 7 to more than 12 inches of rain last Wednesday, according to D1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate. The deluge resulted in the deaths of two people and damaged more than 33 roads, including four bridges, with more reports of blockages coming in over a week later.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, Shumate said at a County Commission meeting that 16 of the damaged roads had been repaired.
“We worked 44 non-stop hours after the first event [was reported],” Shumate said. “I was up at 5:30 Wednesday morning and didn’t close my eyes, along with my men, for 44 hours. We ended up doing 110 hours of work in six days.”
He said District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims went “above and beyond” in lending a helping hand to clear roads along with District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker and County Engineer Bob Pirando. Shumate also thanked local fire departments and private citizens for helping out in a time of need.
“The whole community has really come together, but the county has really come to my aid, and I really, really appreciate that,” he said.
Shumate said he will work with Pirando to try to estimate the cost of the flood damage. But with reports of more damaged and blocked roads still coming in, that price could increase. Commission Chairman James Hutechson said he plans to reach out to state representatives for any assistance they may be able to offer.
Caution cone theft
Shumate added that theft of caution cones and “Road Closed” signs has been an ongoing issue since blocking off the damaged and flooded areas.
“We’re going to prosecute if we can find out who’s got these things,” he said. “You’re talking about a major, major incident if you take a sign down and somebody gets injured because they’re not aware.”
But barricades and caution signs only work if people choose to heed their warnings. Both of the people killed last Wednesday, an 18-year-old female and a 4-year old, drove around barricades into flood waters, Shumate said.
“The 4-year old — the driver went through barricades, around two parked cars and another man beating on the car telling her to ‘stop, stop, stop,’ and the little girl drowned,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.