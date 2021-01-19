Wayne Bearden
Howell, Michigan
His Legacy… Alford Wayne Bearden, 91, passed away Jan. 14, 2021, at his home in Howell, Michigan, surrounded by family.
Wayne was born on July 29, 1929, in Albertville, Alabama to Ossie and Minnie (Geurin) Bearden.
Wayne was a hard-working man his entire life. In his early years, he did many different things to earn a living before he was introduced to Thoroughbred horseracing. Growing up in Alabama, Wayne’s family owned work horses and mules, but it was not until decades later did Wayne build a successful career as a highly recognized Thoroughbred racehorse trainer. Wayne met his second wife, Brenda Samuel, and they were married on March 23, 1963, in Madison Heights, Michigan. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, caring father, loving grandfather, and beloved great grandfather. Moreover, Wayne will be remembered as “The Legend,” one of the last old-school horse trainers.
His Family… Wayne will be missed by his wife, Brenda; his children, Elowayne “Ella” (fiancé, Mike West) Nowakowski, Tammy (Dan) Szymborski, Steven (Gwen Haggerty-Bearden) Bearden, Michelle Bearden, son-in-law, Bo Reinholz, ex-daughter-in-law, Carolyn Bearden; grandchildren, Melessa, Lori, Lynda, Thomas, Al, Rochelle, Jim, Stephanie, Andrew, Casey, Marty, Jake and Sophia; great-grandchildren, Mark, Tylor, Alexis, Shane, Shelby, Emma, Grant, Brayden; many nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, extended Michigan and Alabama family, friends, Larry Frank and Wayne’s beloved cat, “Homie.”
His Farewell… Wayne’s family and friends will gather for a memorial service at a later time to be determined. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA), Lexington, KY
Please leave a message of comfort for Wayne's family at 1-517-294-9252
Dennie Alexander
Boaz
Mr. Dennie Alexander, 69, of Boaz, died recently at the VA Medical Center in Birmingham.
A Memorial Service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery on Jan. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Mr. Alexander was born in Alabama on Nov. 14, 1951, to Leon and Betty Broadwell Alexander.
He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Shane and Mashawn Alexander, of Boaz, Teighe Alexander and Zack Alexander, all of Boaz; six grandchildren; brothers, Jackie and Rose Alexander and Tommy and Robin Alexander, all of Boaz; and sister, Cynthia Johnson, of Boaz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Betty Alexander, son, Lance Alexander, and Bro. Johnny Alexander.
Joe Crump
Crossville
Joe Crump, age 64, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at St. Vincents East.
His family held a private service. Burial followed at Lathamville Cemetery. Bucky Holsonback and Josh Crump officiated. Music was provided by Jay Crump. Pallbearers were Roger Cason, Blake McDaniel, Joe Cason, Jerry Trammell, Terry Lester and Josh Barnhill. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Gregg, Jeff Miller, Byron Plunkett and Dale Cason.
Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Myra Cason Crump; sons, Josh (Marcie) Crump and Jake (Bo) Crump; daughters, Carla (Tim) Collier and Tia Gaines; grandchildren, Eva and Jay Crump, Perla Crump (Erin Romero), Flor Ramirez (Esteban), Tanner, Wyatt and Scarlett Collier; great-grandchildren, Citali and Chris Romero, Rosaline Ramirez; chosen granddaughter, Miriam Corona (Juan Ramos); chosen great-grandson, Elijah Ramos; sister, Vickie (Joel) Moore; mother-in-law, Reba Cason; and special niece, Mallory Harnack (Joey).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira “Joe” and Mildred Crump and father-in-law, Carl Cason.
Roy Hugh Bruister
Butler
Graveside services for Roy Hugh Bruister, 74, of Butler were held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Sterling Cemetery in Butler with Bobby Keahey officiating. The family greeted guests in the church fellowship hall following the graveside service.
Mr. Bruister passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. He was born June 29, 1946, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. He was a retired banker and a veteran of the Army National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn K. Bruister of Butler; son, Major Jonathon Lee Bruister (Julie), of Fort Belvoir, Virginia; daughter, Christy McKone (Garrett), of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Patrick Bowers, Kendall McKone, Kameryn McKone, Kate McKone, and Willis McKone; brother, Bobby Bruister (Sherri), of Butler; and sister, Sondra Stafford, of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Bruister and Elaine Williams Bruister.
Pallbearers were Tim Stafford, Kirk Bruister, Brian Horton, Trey Golden, T.J. Stafford, Chris Nolan, Christopher Nolan, Jeremy Nolan, and Bo Keahey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Homestead Hospice for their compassionate, love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EOD Wounded Warrior Foundation.
Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.
Kenneth Eugene Johnson
Boaz
Kenneth Eugene Johnson, 69, of Boaz, died Jan. 12, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
A private family service will be at First Baptist Church of Albertville on Jan. 23, 2021. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Johnson; daughter, Leslie Clines (Toby); son, Steven McDaniel; sister, Veronica Lance; brothers, Buddy Johnson (Linda) and Steve Johnson (Cheryl); seven grandchildren, Rachel McDaniel, Emily McDaniel, Noah Clines, Aidan Clines, Macie Mizzell, Dewayne Hundley and Mackenley Hampton; and special travel companions Gordon and Brenda Simms.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Katherine Johnson; his brothers, Glen Allen Johnson, Thomas Maurice Johnson, George Washington Johnson Jr., Mark Anthony Johnson and Charles David Johnson; and his sisters, Emma Jean Wilbourn, Elizabeth Ann Cagle, Brenda Carol Johnson and Minerva Dean.
Donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Albertville’s general fund or advanced 2020 fund.
Philip Lynn Jorden
Boaz
Philip Lynn Jorden, 65, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family
Survivors include daughters, Suelina Pieczynski (Michael), Kathleen “Katy” Landrom (Ben); sons, Clinton “Clint” Jorden (Sandra), Philip David “Dave” Jorden (Candace), Benjamin Jorden (Kaitlyn) Preston Jorden; siblings, Susan Denson (Johnny), Robin Slucher Usselman, Michael Jorden (Brenda), Terry Jorden (Connie), and Greg Jorden; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Mary Jo Garrard
Boaz
Mary Jo Garrard, 67, of Boaz, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home.
Services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Red Apple Cemetery. Rev. Quentin Claborn officiated.
She is survived by her son, James Garrard (Cristy); daughters, Melissa Garrard and Amy McCormick (Jody); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Peggy Woods.
George Wayne
Matthews
Albertville
George Wayne Matthews, 67, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.
Services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Vernon cemetery. Rev. David Martin will officiate the service. Visitation was from 12:30 until 2 before the service.
Survivors include his wife, Shelia Matthews; daughter, Katie (Josh) Hatley; two grandchildren; sisters, Ann (Donny) Morris and Betty Montgomery; mother-in-law, Genie Boyd; sister-in-law, Helen (Gene) Lewis; brother-in-law, Freddy (Christy) Boyd; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Imagean Burgess
Poplar Springs
Imagean Burgess, 88, of the Poplar Springs community, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Asbury Cemetery the Rev. Reggie Burns, Rev. Gene Lambert and Rev. Kerry Bryant officiating.
Survivors include her daughter, Vickie Oliver (Billy); five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mattie Bearden; and daughter-in-law, Priscilla Burgess.
Janice Marie Powell
Boaz
Janice Marie Powell, 68 of Boaz, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Rev. Doyce Putman officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Teddy Powell; children, Jeremy Powell and Rachel Gladden (Shawn); one granddaughter; and sister, Wanda Pearce.
John Gipson
Albertville
John Gipson, 59, of Albertville, died Jan. 14, 2021, at his home.
Services were Jan. 18, 2021, at Adams Browns Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lance Childress officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Gipson; daughters, Autumn Cartwright (Chuck), Christian Baxter, and Heather Kean (Jason); sons, Bruce Baxter Jr. (Mischa), and Charles Baxter; two brothers, Phillip Gipson and Quintin Gipson; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Charles “Spooky” Dutton
Albertville
Charles “Spooky” Dutton, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep, early Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday Jan. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Corbinville United Methodist Church on Alabama Highway 75 with Brother Larry Walls officiating. Masonic burial services followed afterwards at Memory Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Masons.
Spooky was preceded in death by his parents Cleve and Virgie Dutton; his two infant sons; his brothers and sister; and his beloved fur baby, Scout.
Charles was born and raised in the Hayden area. He was known by Spooky from an early age, because his older brothers and sisters continually tried to scare him, and the name stuck. If you wanted his attention, you called for Spooky, not Charles.
Spooky met and married the love of his life Judy on Dec. 20, 1980. They enjoyed 40 wonderful years of marriage. When Spooky and Judy married, he was blessed with three stepchildren, who he treated like they were his own children Mike, Scott, and Sonya. Spooky was a wonderful and loving father and grandfather to his family.
Spooky was a Masonic Marshall with the Masonic Lodge 209 in Guntersville and the Masonic Lodge 430 of Albertville. He served as Grand Master for several years, being elected three different times.
He was a local businessman who owned, with his older brother Carl, Dutton Trucking and then AB wrecker service. After that, he owned Albertville Cottage Florist with his wife Judy for 10 years. He was a well-known figure in the local community.
In his later years, the staff at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home were lucky to have him work with them. He worked as a Funeral Assistant and one of the best things was to hear when someone new heard him called Spooky.
Spooky is survived by his devoted wife Judy; children, Mike Smith and his wife Cenda, Scott McCormack, and Sonya Parks and her husband Jeff; his grandchildren Drake Smith and his wife Caitlin, Dustin Garrison and her husband Austin, Whitney Kelly, Mallory Uribe and her husband Sebastian and Madison Parks; four great-grandchildren, Barrett Smith, Sadie Kate Smith, Ada Smith, and John Reed Garrison; and special nephew Jimmy Summers.
Victor Terwilliger
Horton
Victor Terwilliger, 70, of Horton, died Jan. 17, 2021, at UAB Hospital.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Jacque Terwilliger; daughters, Elizabeth James, Elodie McPeek, Gwendolynn Neeley, and Darlean Jones; a son, Victor Terwilliger Jr.; a brother, Bill Terwilliger; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Anne Winkles
Albertville
Anne Winkles, 83, of Albertville, died Jan. 15, 2021, at her home.
Graveside services were Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Morton (Keith) and Charlotte Geraughty (James); a sister, Gay Mason; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Billie Ann McCann
Albertville
Billie Ann McCann, 67, of Albertville, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her mother, Mary Ann Zelonka Warzek; sisters, Betsy McCann (Dan), Mary Ann Nasso (John), Rhonda Miranda (Ralph), Heather McCann, Nicole McCann (Douglas); brothers, John McCann (Marie), Michael Warzek (Gloria) and Robert Warzek; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Billy Wayne Carr
Albertville
Billy Wayne Carr, 91, of Albertville, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jeff Martin officiated. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his son, Phillip Carr (Rhonda); two grandsons; brother, George Carr (June); and sister, Joyce Smith (Gerald).
Carol Ann Harrell Christian
Harvest
Carol Ann Harrell Christian, 68, of Harvest, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Rice Cemetery in Arab. Donnie Marr officiated. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Erin Christian, of Crossville; sons, James Christopher Christian (Morgan), of Harvest, Charles Adam Christian (Carla), of Guntersville, and Tracy Allen Christian (Gina), of Crossville; a sister, Nellie Young, of Douglas; a brother, Bobby Harrell, of Birmingham; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cindy Nash
Crossville
Cindy Nash, 68, of Crossville, died Friday, Jan.15, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Rachel Holt (Donnie), Jeremy Poore (Terri), David Nash, Harold Nash Jr. Tonya Causey, and Angel Rash (Brett); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Kittle; sisters and brothers, Cheryl Black, Mike Kittle, Sandy Kittle, and Ron Kittle; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Donna Gray
Crossville
Donna Gray, 68, of Crossville, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home.
Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Dekalb Memorial Gardens. Rev. Billy Floyd and Rev. Shane Stephens officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Gray; daughter, Jodi McClendon (Tim); one granddaughter; and mother, Willie Fowler.
Eddy Bell
Altoona
Eddy Bell, 69, of Altoona, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at his home.
Services were at 3 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Union Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Simmons and Rev. David Smith officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Kathren Bell; children, Ed Bell (Alysia), Vin Bell (Shonie) and Angie Celesky (Greg); seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Grady Bell, Jr.; and sister, Becky Jenkins.
Ella Lambert Smith
Albertville
Ella Lambert Smith, 68, of Albertville, died Dec. 26, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Family only visitation was Jan. 2, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with graveside services at Oak Grove Cemetery. Bro. Mark Haynes officiated.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Smith; daughter, Kimberly Livingston (David); sister, Lula Belue; brothers, Gene Lambert (Faye) and Jerry Lambert (Joyce); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
