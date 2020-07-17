Robbie Smith (Oden) Carnes
Crossville
Robbie Smith (Oden) Carnes crossed over to Heaven Saturday night after a brief illness. She was 91 years of age.
She raised her two “girls” and was a “second mother” to her two deceased sisters’ children and their families. She was the matriarch, historian, and heart of this small family.
She, with her then husband, Lewis Oden, began Oden Piano Co. and later she worked at Belk, Alabama City and Crossville Banks. She was also an avid gardener, antique shopper, collector of violet-ware, and lover of hummingbirds.
She was a long time active member of the Crossville First Baptist Church and a devout Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Dora Virginia Smith; her two sisters, Johnnie Cagle and her infant Johnnette, Tommie (Black) Ward and her son, Michael Black, as well as her grandson, Mark Coley. Robbie was preceded by her husbands, Olen Barksdale (the love of her life) and J.M. Carnes (Pawpaw).
She has two daughters, Sammye Oden Kok (Corstiaan Kok) and Terri Coley (Gary Coley); granddaughters, Brandy Ray Dinsmore Cobbs (Jerry Cobbs), Taylor Coley (William Morrison); her beloved step-grandchildren, Chris Coley, Christy Coley Dodd, William, Michael, Stan Kok and their families. Her great-grandsons Will and Jack Dinsmore, Carter Morrison; granddaughter Maddie Cooley. She also leaves behind her beloved maternal niece and nephews, Shirley Cagle, Harry Cagle, and Joe Black and their families, Michael Black’s children as well as all the “Oden’s” with whom she remained very close and loved dearly.
Her funeral services was held Wednesday, July 15, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial following in Crossville Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Tarvin officiated the service. Pallbearers were Chris Coley, Christian Coley, William Morrison, Brett Cooley, Will and Jack Dinsmore.
Crossville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Wayne Rowan
Altoona
Mr. Wayne Rowan, 83, of Fairview Cove Road, Altoona, passed away on Tuesday, July 15, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at McRae Chapel on Thursday, July 16, with Bro. Kerry Bryant officiating and eulogy provided by Kevin Rowan. Interment followed in the Forrest Home Cemetery.
Mr. Rowan was born in Alabama on November 17, 1936 to Pat and Vennie Bartlett Rowan. He was a lifelong farmer.
Mr. Rowan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pearl Parrish Rowan of Altoona; sons and daughters-in-law, Regie and Teresa Rowan, Patrick and Phylis Rowan all of Altoona; daughter & son-in-law, Robin and Ray Taylor of Gadsden; grandchildren, Kevin Rowan, Luke Rowan, Joseph Striplin, Savanna Striplin, Brandon Taylor, Bethany Tyree, Lindsey Rowan and Dakota Vaughn; 18 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Robbie and J. L. King of Boaz; sister-in-law, Mildred Parrish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Vennie Rowan; sisters, Jeanette Rowan and Jackie Morrison.
Pallbearers were Kevin Rowan, Luke Rowan, Dakota Vaughn, Sanford King, Jake King and Travis Vaughn.
Clara Ann
Chambers
Clara Ann Yarbrough Chambers died July 14, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas E. Chambers; children Jimmy Chambers (Marcie) and Betty Ann Holcomb (David); five; a sister, Betty Sue Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service was Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne White officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Rodney Driskell, 1929 County Road 537, Crossville, Alabama. 35962
Crossville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Sandra Lee
Medlock
Albertville
Sandra Lee Medlock, age 73, of, Albertville, passed away Friday, July 3, 3020.
She is survived by her husband, Elbert Medlock; daughters, Shannon Rice (Daryl), Daniela Smith (J.D.), Kamisha Anderson (Jason), Felicia Baldwin (Robert); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Edward Cowan, Jerry Cowan (Fayestau); sister in-law, Brenda Hood (Jack); several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Thursday, July16, at 4 p.m. at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Harry Whitt officiated the service.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Peggy Earlene Shell
Albertville
Peggy Earlene Shell, 77, of Albertville, died July 15, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Graveside services were Friday, July 17, 2020, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jeff Lybrand officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directed.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur Adrian Shell; sons, Paul (Sulynda) Shell and Raymond (Sonya) Shell; sister, Ellowayne Dingler; and three grandchildren.
Nelda B. Johnson
Albertville
Nelda B. Johnson, 83, of Albertville died July 14, 2020.
Due to Covid19, the family has requested there will be no visitation. A family graveside service only will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery. Services will be performed by Rev. Aaron Johnson.
Survivors include a son, Dwayne Johnson; and a daughter, Lisa Shell (Danny); one grandson; sister, Nancy Poole; brother, Jack Burroughs; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in mothers honor to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Linda Long
Horton
Linda Long, 75, of Horton, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Teri Schultz (Scott), Kari Lewis, Chad Long (Sherry); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Hayenga (Phil).
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
June Woodham
Albertville
June Dale Woodham, 88, of Albertville, died Tuesday, July 14, 2019, at Crestwood Medical Center. Private graveside services will be at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Johnny Champion officiating.
Survivors include her aughter, Melissa (Scott) Hall, of Albertville; son, Richard Woodham, of Albertville; sisters, Diane “Peanut” Chestnut and Barbara Buchanan, both of Dallas, Ga.; a brother, Steve Dale, of Macon, Ga; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Marshall County Humane Society.
Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Johnnie Fay Brock
Albertville
Johnnie Fay Brock, age 81, of Albertville, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
Graveside services were held Friday, July 17, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Martin officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Willard Brock; sons, Delmus Lynn Brock (Kathy), Tommy Brock (Cassie); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Donna Chamblee
Horton
Donna Walker Chamblee, 71, of Horton, died July 15, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Visitation will be today, July 18, from 11 a.m. to noon at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Jimmy Humphries, Eddie Simmons and Raymond Chiz officiating.
Services will be at noon at the funeral home with burial to follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Aroney.
Survivors include her husband, Boyd Chamblee; daughter, Lucretia (Raymond)Chiz; sisters, Wyvonna (Larry) O’Dell and Penny Lightsey; brother, Wallace (Belinda) Walker; two grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and three step-great-granddaughters.
Carolyn Burgess
Albertville
Carolyn Burgess, 83, of Albertville, died July 14, 2020.
Graveside services were Friday, July 17, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Steve Stewart officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directed.
Survivors include a daughter, Beth (Mike) Crabb; one granddaughter; and one great-granddaughter.
