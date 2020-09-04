Aug. 15
Christopher Bagwell, of Boaz, was charged with hold for another agency.
Victor Davis, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Aug. 16
Cody Brackett, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Teneus Peterson, of Albertville, was charged with DUI and attempting to elude.
Jonathan Stone, of Boaz, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miguel Pacheco, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Aug. 17
Kevin Allison, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Brian Downer, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Jenna Martin, of Arab, was charged with DUI.
Aug. 18
Matthew Martin, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Dustin Russell, of Guntersville, was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.
Deletta Hallmark, of Boaz, was charged with a seat belt violation.
Pedro Juarez, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court.
Tyler Lowe, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Cory Daniel, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespass and DUI.
Nicholas Moore, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Aug. 19
Jerrico Helton, of Boaz, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
Miguel Calel, of Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude and DUI.
Douglas Metzler, of Albertville, was charged with menacing.
Aug. 20
Louis Hunter, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Jack McWhorter, of Albertville, was charged with a DUI.
Marc Walker, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Timothy Hooks, of Albertville, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Amanda Akins, of Springville, was charged with suspended/revoked license.
Aug. 21
Miguel Enriquez, of Gadsden, was charged with obstructing justice using false ID.
Jason Amos, of Boaz, was charged with two counts of third-degree harassment.
Adam Avery, of Boaz, was charged with two counts of negotiating a worthless instrument .
Aug. 22
Pablo Perez, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree rape and sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Jordan Lopez, of Horton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Smith, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mallori Freeman, of Boaz, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allison O’Connor, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miguel Pablo, of Albertville, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Jessica Sprayberry, of Athens, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Tiffany Childress, of Albertville, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Tyler Jackson, of Altoona, was charged with failure to appear.
Kevin Chandler, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
Aug. 23
Teresa Williamson, of Boaz, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Allen Davidson, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Strasburg, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Kenith Hill, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phillip Mitchell, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Aug. 24
Jarrod Slaton, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Louis Hunter, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Heath Gillilan, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
